Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 10: Soaring temperatures and high humidity in Ahmedabad, Surat, and Rajkot

Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 10: Monday will be another hot day in Gujarat. Excessive heat poses a serious risk of dehydration, heat exhaustion, and even heatstroke, especially for those who remain outdoors for extended periods. Authorities and health experts strongly advise people to stay hydrated, avoid unnecessary sun exposure, and take proper heat precautions throughout the day.



Ahmedabad

Max Temperature: 40°C

Min Temperature: 23°C

Real Feel Temperature: 41°C

Unbearable heat will grip the city throughout the day. Outdoor activity should be avoided because of the excessive sun exposure. Residents are advised stay indoors as much as possible, drink plenty of water and electrolyte-rich fluids. Also read: Summer heat causing rashes already? Check THESE 5 tips to get relief Surat

Max Temperature: 40°C

Min Temperature: 24°C

Real Feel Temperature: 40°C

The city will experience excessive humidity and cloudy sunshine, which will make the already miserable temperature even worse. To stay hydrated, people should drink water and fresh juices, avoid extended sun exposure, and take frequent rests in air-conditioned or shaded environments.

Vadodara

Max Temperature: 39°C

Min Temperature: 27°C

Real Feel Temperature: 39°C

It is essential to stay hydrated, avoid caffeinated or alcoholic drinks that can contribute to dehydration, and wear protective gear like sunglasses and hats when stepping outside. Also read: Ooty to Manali : 5 best places to visit in India during summer Rajkot

Max Temperature: 42°C

Min Temperature: 24°C

Real Feel Temperature: 41°C

Rajkot will be among the hottest cities in Gujarat, with temperatures soaring above 40°C. This poses a high risk of dehydration and heat-related illnesses, making it crucial for residents to take preventive measures.

