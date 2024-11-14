Good News: Onion prices drop significantly

Onion prices, which have been on the rise for the past few months, are now expected to decrease, bringing relief to households.

Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 14, 2024, 10:41 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 14, 2024, 10:41 AM IST

Tomato and Onion

Rising Vegetable Prices

Vegetables, essential for cooking, have seen a price surge in recent days due to reduced yields caused by rainfall. Tomato and onion prices have been particularly competitive in their increase. Last week, tomatoes reached ₹80 per kg, while onions sold for ₹90 to ₹120, impacting household budgets. The central government has taken steps to control onion prices.

Measures to Control Onion Prices

Central government agencies have started selling onions at retail prices. To control prices, 1.5 million tons of onions have been sold at lower prices in cities like Chennai, Delhi, and Mumbai, at ₹35 per kg.

Onion

Onion Transportation by Rail

To address onion shortages, onions are being distributed by rail to various parts of the country. So far, 4850 tons of onions have been supplied to cities like Chennai and Delhi. The central government currently has 450,000 tons of onions in reserve.

Expected Decrease in Onion Prices

The Department of Consumer Affairs has announced that onion prices are expected to decline. With the arrival of the Kharif crop, officials predict a decrease in prices in the coming days. Currently, onions are selling for ₹70 to ₹90 per kg in the market, with the possibility of a phased price reduction.

Vegetable Prices

In the vegetable market, tomatoes are priced at ₹20-₹25 per kg, green chilies at ₹30 per kg, beetroot at ₹35 per kg, potatoes at ₹40 per kg, capsicum at ₹60 per kg, bitter gourd at ₹25 per kg, and bottle gourd at ₹30 per kg.

Other Vegetable Prices

Beans are ₹50 per kg, okra ₹30 per kg, carrots ₹50 per kg, cauliflower ₹10-₹30 each, spinach ₹55 per kg, pointed gourd ₹35 per kg, pumpkin ₹25 per kg, radish ₹25 per kg, and ash gourd ₹45 per kg.

