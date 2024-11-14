Good News: Onion prices drop significantly

Onion prices, which have been on the rise for the past few months, are now expected to decrease, bringing relief to households.

Tomato and Onion

Rising Vegetable Prices Vegetables, essential for cooking, have seen a price surge in recent days due to reduced yields caused by rainfall. Tomato and onion prices have been particularly competitive in their increase. Last week, tomatoes reached ₹80 per kg, while onions sold for ₹90 to ₹120, impacting household budgets. The central government has taken steps to control onion prices.

Measures to Control Onion Prices Central government agencies have started selling onions at retail prices. To control prices, 1.5 million tons of onions have been sold at lower prices in cities like Chennai, Delhi, and Mumbai, at ₹35 per kg.

Onion

Onion Transportation by Rail To address onion shortages, onions are being distributed by rail to various parts of the country. So far, 4850 tons of onions have been supplied to cities like Chennai and Delhi. The central government currently has 450,000 tons of onions in reserve.

Expected Decrease in Onion Prices The Department of Consumer Affairs has announced that onion prices are expected to decline. With the arrival of the Kharif crop, officials predict a decrease in prices in the coming days. Currently, onions are selling for ₹70 to ₹90 per kg in the market, with the possibility of a phased price reduction.

Vegetable Prices In the vegetable market, tomatoes are priced at ₹20-₹25 per kg, green chilies at ₹30 per kg, beetroot at ₹35 per kg, potatoes at ₹40 per kg, capsicum at ₹60 per kg, bitter gourd at ₹25 per kg, and bottle gourd at ₹30 per kg.

Other Vegetable Prices Beans are ₹50 per kg, okra ₹30 per kg, carrots ₹50 per kg, cauliflower ₹10-₹30 each, spinach ₹55 per kg, pointed gourd ₹35 per kg, pumpkin ₹25 per kg, radish ₹25 per kg, and ash gourd ₹45 per kg.

Latest Videos