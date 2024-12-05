Good news for Gujarat govt employees: 3% increase in Dearness Allowance

Gujarat government announced DA hike for state government employees. 9 lakh employees and pensioners will benefit from a 3% salary increase. Arrears from July to November will be paid with December's salary.

Finally, some good news! Nine lakh state government employees and pensioners are set to benefit from a year-end announcement. After much speculation, the long-awaited news of a Dearness Allowance (DA) hike is here. This time, the DA has been increased by 3%.

Salaries have been increased by 3% of the basic pay. This DA hike will benefit state government and panchayat employees, secondary and higher secondary school teachers, non-teaching staff, and employees of aided private schools under the Seventh Pay Commission.

Speculation has been rife for a long time regarding the percentage increase in DA for West Bengal state government employees. The Mamata government has now made an announcement confirming that the DA for these employees will increase in 2025. However, the exact percentage of the hike is yet to be disclosed.

The news of a DA increase for Gujarat government employees has been officially announced. Their DA will be raised by 3%. The state's Finance Department, under the Gujarat State Services Rules, 2016, has issued a notification increasing the DA from 50% to 53%.

The notification states that arrears for the increase, covering July to November, will be paid along with the December salary and January 2025 pension. This change will benefit approximately 9 lakh state government employees and pensioners.

The resolution specifically mentions that the DA for state government employees and pensioners has been increased from 50% to 53%. Its implementation, effective from July 1, 2024, had been under consideration by the government.

After deliberation, the DA has been set at 53% of the basic pay. Meanwhile, the DA for Jammu and Kashmir Transport Corporation employees has recently been revealed, with an increase of 20%. Additionally, the DA for central government employees has also been announced.

State government employees of West Bengal are now eagerly waiting to see how much their DA will increase.

