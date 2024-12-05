Good news for Gujarat govt employees: 3% increase in Dearness Allowance

Gujarat government announced DA hike for state government employees. 9 lakh employees and pensioners will benefit from a 3% salary increase. Arrears from July to November will be paid with December's salary.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 5, 2024, 4:58 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 5, 2024, 4:58 PM IST

Finally, some good news! Nine lakh state government employees and pensioners are set to benefit from a year-end announcement. After much speculation, the long-awaited news of a Dearness Allowance (DA) hike is here. This time, the DA has been increased by 3%.

article_image2

Salaries have been increased by 3% of the basic pay. This DA hike will benefit state government and panchayat employees, secondary and higher secondary school teachers, non-teaching staff, and employees of aided private schools under the Seventh Pay Commission.

article_image3

Speculation has been rife for a long time regarding the percentage increase in DA for West Bengal state government employees. The Mamata government has now made an announcement confirming that the DA for these employees will increase in 2025. However, the exact percentage of the hike is yet to be disclosed.

article_image4

The news of a DA increase for Gujarat government employees has been officially announced. Their DA will be raised by 3%. The state's Finance Department, under the Gujarat State Services Rules, 2016, has issued a notification increasing the DA from 50% to 53%.

article_image5

The notification states that arrears for the increase, covering July to November, will be paid along with the December salary and January 2025 pension. This change will benefit approximately 9 lakh state government employees and pensioners.

article_image6

The resolution specifically mentions that the DA for state government employees and pensioners has been increased from 50% to 53%. Its implementation, effective from July 1, 2024, had been under consideration by the government.

article_image7

After deliberation, the DA has been set at 53% of the basic pay. Meanwhile, the DA for Jammu and Kashmir Transport Corporation employees has recently been revealed, with an increase of 20%. Additionally, the DA for central government employees has also been announced.

article_image8

State government employees of West Bengal are now eagerly waiting to see how much their DA will increase.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BREAKING: Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as Maharashtra CM for 3rd time, Eknath Shinde sworn in as Dy CM (WATCH) shk

Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as Maharashtra CM; Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar sworn in as deputies (WATCH)

Mahakumbhanagar to turn 'Oxygen forest' with 1.5 lakh saplings for Mahakumbh 2025 vkp

Mahakumbhanagar to turn 'Oxygen forest' with 1.5 lakh saplings for Mahakumbh 2025

18-year-old Samaira Hulloor from Karnataka becomes India's youngest commercial pilot vkp

18-year-old Samaira Hulloor from Karnataka becomes India's youngest commercial pilot

CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates the 43rd Ramayana Mela at Ram Katha Park anr

CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates the 43rd Ramayana Mela at Ram Katha Park

NIA raids locations in Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu over Yuva Morcha activist Praveen Nettaru murder dmn

NIA raids locations in Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu over Yuva Morcha activist Praveen Nettaru murder

Recent Stories

Himanshi Khurana lost 11 kg without gym; actress shares weight loss secrets dmn

Himanshi Khurana lost 11 kg without gym; actress shares weight loss secrets

DA Hike for Tripura state employees: What you need to know AJR

DA Hike for Tripura state employees: What you need to know

Shiva Rajkumar's Health Update: Kannada actor suffers from cancer gets treatment in USA RBA

Shiva Rajkumar's Health Update: Is Kannada actor suffering from cancer? Gets treatment in USA

BREAKING: Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as Maharashtra CM for 3rd time, Eknath Shinde sworn in as Dy CM (WATCH) shk

Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as Maharashtra CM; Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar sworn in as deputies (WATCH)

IIT Madras student gets record-breaking job offer $520K (Rs 4.3 crore) at Jane Street RBA

IIT Madras student gets record-breaking job offer $520K (Rs 4.3 crore) at Jane Street

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon