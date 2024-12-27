From academia to politics: How many degrees did Dr. Manmohan Singh earn?

Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister and senior Congress leader, transformed India’s economy, serving as an economic advisor, Finance Minister, and PM.

Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh, passed away at the age of 92. He was admitted to AIIMS Delhi in critical condition, where he breathed his last. Known as the "Architect of India's Economic Reforms," Dr. Singh's legacy is defined by his remarkable academic achievements and transformative political career.

Dr. Manmohan Singh's educational journey began at Punjab University, where he laid the foundation of his economic expertise. He furthered his studies at the University of Cambridge and later earned a doctorate from Oxford University. His academic pursuits culminated in the publication of India's Export Trends and Prospects for Self-Reliance, a book that critically analyzed India's trade policies.

He also contributed significantly to academia by teaching at the Delhi School of Economics, where his insights shaped the minds of future economists.

Dr. Singh joined the Indian government in 1971 and held various key positions, including Economic Advisor, Secretary in the Finance Ministry, Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, and Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC). His tenure in these roles showcased his ability to steer India's economic policies during challenging times.

Dr. Singh's 1991 Union Budget, presented as the Finance Minister under Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, marked a historic shift toward liberalization. His policies paved the way for economic growth, opening up India to global markets and reforms that set the foundation for a modern economy.

