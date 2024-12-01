EPFO 3.0: Withdraw your money easily with ATM access and more!

Under EPFO 3.0, employees will receive enhanced benefits, including increased savings and emergency withdrawal options.

EPFO funds provide post-retirement income. The Employee Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) offers investment opportunities for all employees.

12% of salary is deposited into the EPFO account. The employer contributes an equal amount. A portion of the invested amount in EPFO is received as a pension. Changes are coming to the Employee Provident Fund scheme.

Increased savings opportunities and emergency withdrawals will be available. The central government is planning to introduce EPFO 3.0, bringing significant changes to EPFO rules.

Following the recent announcement of PAN 2.0, the government is expected to announce EPFO 3.0 with numerous benefits.

The upper limit for contributions will be changed, allowing for higher deposits into EPFO accounts. EPFO 3.0 will enable ATM withdrawals, simplifying the process.

Confirmation is awaited, as discussions are ongoing. The benefits of EPFO 3.0 are undeniable.