Earn more than 7% interest with Mahila Samman Savings Certificate – A Rs 1,000 investment scheme

Decades ago, the government promoted saving money in banks, especially for a girl child's future. The central government continues this tradition with a savings scheme specifically for women.

Mahila Samman Savings Certificate Scheme

The central government offers various small investment schemes, including the Mahila Samman Savings Certificate Scheme.

7.5% Interest on Mahila Samman Savings Certificate

Invest from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,00,000 and earn 7.5% interest with this scheme. Get your investment back with interest in just 2 years. Invest at select post offices and bank branches. Rs 10,000 grows to Rs 11,602.

Invest for Yourself or a Minor Girl Child

Any Indian woman can invest for herself or a minor girl. Minors cannot invest directly; a guardian must invest on their behalf.

Limited Time to Invest: Deadline Approaching

The deadline for investing in this scheme is March 31, 2025. Don't miss out! Earn 7.5% interest every 3 months. A Rs 2 lakh investment yields Rs 15,000 quarterly and Rs 60,000 annually.

Easy Investment Process

Visit a post office or select bank branches with Aadhaar and PAN to apply. Apply online via the Department of Posts website (https://www.indiapost.gov.in/) or select bank websites. Provide personal details, Aadhaar, PAN, and invest via net banking or card. Interest is credited online.

