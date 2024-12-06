Earn more than 7% interest with Mahila Samman Savings Certificate – A Rs 1,000 investment scheme

Decades ago, the government promoted saving money in banks, especially for a girl child's future. The central government continues this tradition with a savings scheme specifically for women.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 6, 2024, 4:03 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 6, 2024, 4:03 PM IST

Mahila Samman Savings Certificate Scheme

The central government offers various small investment schemes, including the Mahila Samman Savings Certificate Scheme.

article_image2

7.5% Interest on Mahila Samman Savings Certificate

Invest from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,00,000 and earn 7.5% interest with this scheme. Get your investment back with interest in just 2 years. Invest at select post offices and bank branches. Rs 10,000 grows to Rs 11,602.

article_image3

Invest for Yourself or a Minor Girl Child

Any Indian woman can invest for herself or a minor girl. Minors cannot invest directly; a guardian must invest on their behalf.

article_image4

Limited Time to Invest: Deadline Approaching

The deadline for investing in this scheme is March 31, 2025. Don't miss out! Earn 7.5% interest every 3 months. A Rs 2 lakh investment yields Rs 15,000 quarterly and Rs 60,000 annually.

article_image5

Easy Investment Process

Visit a post office or select bank branches with Aadhaar and PAN to apply. Apply online via the Department of Posts website (https://www.indiapost.gov.in/) or select bank websites. Provide personal details, Aadhaar, PAN, and invest via net banking or card. Interest is credited online.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Tear gas and barricades: Farmers' Delhi march hits roadblock AJR

Tear gas and barricades: Farmers' Delhi march hits roadblock

1 kg gold biscuit, Rs 23 crore in cash, silver pistol and more: THIS temple in Rajasthan receives record donations gcw

1 kg gold biscuit, Rs 23 crore in cash, silver pistol and more: Rajasthan temple receives record donations

Viral video: Bengaluru man drives around with pet dogs on car roof, arrested (WATCH) gcw

Viral video: Bengaluru man drives around with pet dogs on car roof, arrested (WATCH)

Seer s statue vandalised in Bengaluru, accused claims dream of Jesus Christ 'inspired' him gcw

Seer's statue vandalised in Bengaluru, accused claims dream of Jesus Christ 'inspired' him

Viral video: 10-year-old girl rescued after dangling mid-air on 60-foot ferris wheel in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri watch gcw

Viral video: 10-year-old girl rescued after dangling mid-air on 60-foot ferris wheel in UP (WATCH)

Recent Stories

YRKKH Spoiler Alert! Ruhi or Abhira- Whose child is Daksh? NTI

YRKKH Spoiler Alert! Ruhi or Abhira – Whose child is Daksh?

Tear gas and barricades: Farmers' Delhi march hits roadblock AJR

Tear gas and barricades: Farmers' Delhi march hits roadblock

UiPath Stock Falls Despite Q3 Beat But Retail Sentiment Stays Firmly Positive

UiPath Stock Falls Despite Q3 Beat But Retail Sentiment Stays Firmly Positive

AI Stocks Subdued After Trump Names David Sacks ‘White House AI & Crypto Czar:’ Retail Indifferent

AI Stocks Subdued After Trump Names David Sacks ‘White House AI & Crypto Czar:’ Retail Indifferent

Why Children Complain and Effective Parenting Tips anr

Why do children complain? Know some parenting tips

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon