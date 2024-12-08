Did you know THIS Indian Railways train outperforms Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Vande Bharat?
The Prayagraj Express achieved record-breaking revenue in November 2024, outperforming premium trains like Vande Bharat and Rajdhani. Learn how this train generated Rs 6.6 crore and transported over 90,000 passengers.
During the holiday season, the Prayagraj Express (12417/12418), which runs between Prayagraj and New Delhi, has broken previous records for revenue collection. In terms of earnings for November 2024, it did better than high-end trains like Rajdhani Express, Tejas Express, Shatabdi Express, and Vande Bharat Express.
The Prayagraj Express reportedly made Rs 6.6 crore in November, transporting 47,040 people back to Prayagraj and 43,388 passengers from Prayagraj to New Delhi. Both frequent and VIP tourists choose it because of its outstanding performance. The train leaves New Delhi at 10:10 AM every day and reaches Prayagraj at 7:00 AM the next day.
What about other trains' revenue?
Prayagraj Humsafar Express (12275/12276)
Revenue: Rs 5.2 crore | Passengers: 55,481
Anand Vihar Terminal Humsafar Express (22437/22438)
Revenue: Rs 3.7 crore | Passengers: 41,797
New Delhi–Varanasi Vande Bharat Express (22435/22436)
Revenue: Rs 2.2 crore | Passengers: 16,899
Varanasi–New Delhi Vande Bharat Express
Revenue: Rs 2.4 crore | Passengers: 16,823
Indian Railways
General cabins were overcrowded throughout the holiday season due to an unheard-of spike in demand for train travel. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) faced difficulties in controlling the sizable crowds on stations and trains. The RPF put in place certain crowd-control procedures to guarantee passenger safety and efficient operations.