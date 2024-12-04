Did you know THESE many companies moved out of West Bengal since 2019?

Singur's industry and Tata Motors. These words changed Mamata Banerjee's life and seemingly West Bengal's fate. Since then, the struggle to attract investment in the state has been ongoing. But what is the real situation? Do you know how many companies have left Bengal during Mamata's tenure?

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 4, 2024, 5:15 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 4, 2024, 5:15 PM IST

The Bengal Global Business Summit is scheduled in a few days. International entrepreneurs, along with those from other states, are being invited. However, amidst all this, explosive information has come to light regarding how many companies have moved their offices out of Bengal.

article_image2

Union Minister of State for Corporate Affairs, Shri Harsh Malhotra, provided this answer in response to a written question by Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta. Swapan Dasgupta had asked how many companies had moved their registered offices from West Bengal to other states between 2019 and 2024.

article_image3

He also inquired whether any reasons were known for these companies relocating and what those reasons were. In response to this question, the Union Ministry stated that a total of 2227 companies have moved their registered offices from Bengal to other states.

article_image4

Among them, 39 companies were documented companies involved in manufacturing goods, handling financial matters, acting as commission agents, and engaging in trading activities here.

