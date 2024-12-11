Delhi weather update: National capital wakes up to coldest morning of season, temperature dips to 4.9 degrees

Delhi recorded its coldest morning at 4.9°C, five degrees below normal. Homeless people are seeking shelter in night shelters and pagoda tents set up by DUSIB. While Delhi's air quality remains 'bad', other regions like Jammu & Kashmir experience sub-zero temperatures.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 11, 2024, 12:05 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 11, 2024, 12:08 PM IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reports that Delhi had the coldest morning of the season today, with a temperature of 4.9 degrees Celsius, five degrees below the season's normal. At 8.30 am, the relative humidity was 64%, and the temperature is predicted to reach about 23 degrees Celsius.

Homeless individuals have sought sanctuary at night shelters as the national capital's temperatures continue to hover in the single digits. They receive food, blankets, mattresses, and first assistance at these shelters.

Also Read | Delhi Polls 2025: Arvind Kejriwal rules out alliance with Congress, confirms solo contest

article_image2

Delhi weather

According to officials, the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has set up 235 pagoda tents to provide shelter to the homeless. Even though the values were closer to the moderate range this morning, Delhi's air quality was still classified as bad. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's AQI was 209 this morning at 7 a.m.

On Tuesday at 7 am, 8.0 degrees Celsius was recorded in the national capital. India Meteorological Department predicted colder nights ahead with Delhi's minimum temperature likely to fall to 6 degrees Celsius by December 12.

Also Read | Atul Subhash suicide case: Law Ministry's post on family courts faces backlash on social media

article_image3

Meanwhile, temperatures dropped below zero degrees in the capital of Jammu & Kashmir. At 8.30 am, Srinagar registered -0.8 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.

A partly overcast sky and temperatures as high as 10 degrees Celsius and as low as -2 degrees Celsius were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. After a recent snowfall, Shimla, a hill town in North India, and the surrounding areas have also been hit by a cold wave.

Residents' everyday routines have been impacted by the challenges caused by the ice weather.

