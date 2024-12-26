Dearness Allowance protest UPDATE: Suvendu Adhikari blasts Mamata govt's increment procedure

The controversy surrounding the Dearness Allowance (DA) hike for West Bengal government employees continues. Despite announcing an 18% DA, the Chief Minister has failed to appease the employees, who are demanding DA at rates equivalent to the central government.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 26, 2024, 10:24 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 26, 2024, 10:24 AM IST

The DA controversy continues to escalate. Currently, West Bengal government employees receive a 14% DA. Employees are unhappy with the 14% DA. The Mamata Banerjee government has taken new steps to appease them.

article_image2

The Chief Minister decided to increase the DA to 18% to appease the government employees, but this has not satisfied them. Protests are ongoing, demanding a DA increase at the correct rate. Suvendu Adhikari has now sided with the employees.

article_image3

Suvendu Adhikari criticized the state government, saying they are giving Puja donations of 80,000 and to Imam Moazzems.

article_image4

...If the assembly elections are tough, they might give 1500 rupees through Lakshmi Bhandar. But they won't give DA at central rates or provide jobs.

article_image5

He further stated that the 3-4-5% DA given by the oppressive Chief Minister is a result of the uncompromising fight of the united platform.

article_image6

The deadlock over the DA of state government employees continues. Many hoped the Chief Minister would announce the DA at Allen Park.

article_image7

However, the lack of any announcement on this matter at the event disappointed the state government employees. The deadlock persists. There is no confirmation on the DA percentage or salary increase from the new year.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Shimla snowfall: Toyota sedan skids on Icy roads as tourists flood the city (WATCH) vkp

Shimla snowfall: Toyota sedan skids on Icy roads as tourists flood the city (WATCH)

BBMP prepares to open 6th medical college in Bengaluru vkp

BBMP prepares to open 6th medical college in Bengaluru

Delhi Airport issues low visibility advisory: Here's what passengers need to know AJR

Delhi Airport issues low visibility advisory: Here's what passengers need to know

MT Vasudevan Nair's demise: Asianet News' 'Beloved MT' tribute in Kozhikode lasted for 7 days anr

MT Vasudevan Nair's demise: Asianet News' 'Beloved MT' tribute in Kozhikode lasted for 7 days

Kerala declares two-day state mourning over passing away of writer-director M T Vasudevan Nair anr

Kerala declares two-day state mourning over passing away of writer-director M T Vasudevan Nair

Recent Stories

Virat Kohli vs Sam Konstas at MCG: What ICC's Code of Conduct on inappropriate physical contact states (WATCH) snt

Virat Kohli vs Sam Konstas at MCG: What ICC's Code of Conduct on inappropriate physical contact states (WATCH)

Khalistani supporters tear, kick Tricolor in Australia; confronted by Indians, video sparks outrage (WATCH) shk

AUS vs IND: Pro-Khalistan supporters tear, kick Tricolour outside MCG, confronted by Indians (WATCH)

Shimla snowfall: Toyota sedan skids on Icy roads as tourists flood the city (WATCH) vkp

Shimla snowfall: Toyota sedan skids on Icy roads as tourists flood the city (WATCH)

AUS vs IND, 4th Test: Bumrah becomes India's top wicket-taker at MCG, surprised by Khawaja's dismissal (WATCH) snt

AUS vs IND, 4th Test: Bumrah becomes India's top wicket-taker at MCG, surprised by Khawaja's dismissal (WATCH)

Key changes from January 1: How GST, visa rules, and mobile charges will impact your 2025 plans AJR

Key changes from January 1: How GST, visa rules, and mobile charges will impact your 2025 plans

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon