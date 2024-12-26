Dearness Allowance protest UPDATE: Suvendu Adhikari blasts Mamata govt's increment procedure

The controversy surrounding the Dearness Allowance (DA) hike for West Bengal government employees continues. Despite announcing an 18% DA, the Chief Minister has failed to appease the employees, who are demanding DA at rates equivalent to the central government.

The DA controversy continues to escalate. Currently, West Bengal government employees receive a 14% DA. Employees are unhappy with the 14% DA. The Mamata Banerjee government has taken new steps to appease them.

The Chief Minister decided to increase the DA to 18% to appease the government employees, but this has not satisfied them. Protests are ongoing, demanding a DA increase at the correct rate. Suvendu Adhikari has now sided with the employees.

Suvendu Adhikari criticized the state government, saying they are giving Puja donations of 80,000 and to Imam Moazzems.

...If the assembly elections are tough, they might give 1500 rupees through Lakshmi Bhandar. But they won't give DA at central rates or provide jobs.

He further stated that the 3-4-5% DA given by the oppressive Chief Minister is a result of the uncompromising fight of the united platform.

The deadlock over the DA of state government employees continues. Many hoped the Chief Minister would announce the DA at Allen Park.

However, the lack of any announcement on this matter at the event disappointed the state government employees. The deadlock persists. There is no confirmation on the DA percentage or salary increase from the new year.

