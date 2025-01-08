DA hike UPDATE: Central govt employees’ salaries may expect 3-4% increase in January 2025

Will government employees' accounts receive another influx of money in January? If the DA increases, there will naturally be a significant difference in salary. Are you also eager to know how much salary will increase for whom if the DA increases? Then keep an eye on today's article.

Central government employees are among those most hopeful about the new year. Everyone is optimistic about the increase in DA or Dearness Allowance in 2025 after 2024. Everyone is watching when the next announcement will be made by the Centre.

Under the Seventh Pay Commission, DA is calculated on the basis of AICPI (All India Consumer Price Index). This time, the AICPI index data from July to December 2024 will decide on this matter. Based on the information published till October 2024, it is certain that DA is likely to increase by 3-4% in January.

If this number remains around 145 in November and December of 2024, then the DA will increase to 56 percent in January 2025. It is clear that the government can increase DA from 53% to 56% in the new year. A 3 percent increase in dearness allowance will increase the salary of central employees considerably every month. If DA is increased by 3 percent, there will be a big change in the salary of the employees.

Sources said, if the central government decides to increase DA by 3% for January, the minimum salary of central employees will increase. Those who are currently getting a basic salary of 18,000 rupees will get an increase of 540 rupees.

Similarly, pensioners will get a minimum of 270 rupees more. The lowest pension for central government pensioners is 9 thousand rupees. The maximum salary for current employees has been fixed at two and a half lakh rupees, the maximum pension of which is 1,25,000 rupees.

If the Centre increases the dearness allowance by 3%, then the employees can expect a salary increase of 7,500 rupees. And pensioners will see an increase of 3,750 rupees.

