DA Hike for government employees: 7th Pay Commission's January 2025 update explained

Central government employees can expect a Dearness Allowance (DA) hike in 2025. Based on the All India Consumer Price Index, the DA is projected to increase by 3%, effective from January 2025.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 11, 2024, 12:38 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 11, 2024, 12:38 PM IST

DA Hike in January 2025

As 2024 concludes, good news awaits central government employees. A major announcement regarding Dearness Allowance (DA) indicates a potential increase. This brings positive prospects for 2025.

article_image2

7th Pay Commission

The Dearness Allowance (DA) is set to increase in January 2025, with a projected rise of 3%. The DA is calculated based on the All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI), which tracks inflation and price fluctuations. As of October 2024, the index stands at 144.5 points, bringing the DA rate to 55.05%. The previous DA hike in July 2024 raised the allowance to 53%.

article_image3

Central Government Employees

With current trends in November and December, the index number is expected to rise further, reaching approximately 145.3 points by year-end. This translates to a 56% DA rate, ensuring a 3% increase effective January 2025. The central government revises the DA every six months, and the upcoming hike will take effect in January 2025, with an official announcement expected around the Holi festival in March 2025.

article_image4

Dearness Allowance

This bi-annual adjustment ensures that employee salaries keep pace with inflation trends, providing them with necessary financial support. A 3% DA increase will lead to a significant improvement in the income of central government employees. For instance, an employee with a basic salary of ₹18,000 will see their monthly DA rise from ₹9,540 (53%) to ₹10,080 (56%).

article_image5

DA Increase

This results in an additional ₹540 per month. Annually, this adds up to a ₹6,480 increase in their yearly income. Employees at different pay scales will benefit similarly, depending on their basic salary. With the AICPI index expected to remain stable or increase slightly in the coming months, central government employees can anticipate steady growth in their DA.

