DA hike alert! Good news for government employees as salaries may increase up to Rs 3,000

Good news for government employees. A major update has arrived regarding the Dearness Allowance (DA). A 2.2% DA increase has been implemented, resulting in a salary hike of up to Rs 3000 for employees. Who is eligible for the new DA? How much will government employees receive? Read the full report today.

Last year, before Durga Puja, the central government increased the Dearness Allowance (DA) for all government employees by about 3%. As a result, the dearness allowance has increased to 53%.

January has already begun. And with the new year, the dearness allowance has been increased once again. Now the state government has followed the path of increasing the DA or dearness allowance of the employees.

Government employees are quite happy with this new surprise at the beginning of the year. On the last day of the year, the state government announced a big decision for the state government employees.

It has been announced to give DA to the employees at the rate of 20.1%. And the good news is that it will be effective from January.

The arrears may be received along with this month's salary, and the increased salary will also be received. It is natural that the salary will increase if the dearness allowance increases. But how much will the salary increase?

It is learned that after the implementation of the new rate of variable DA, the salary will increase by a minimum of Rs 255 and a maximum of Rs 3000. About two and a half lakh employees will benefit from this. Naturally, this announcement has brought smiles to the faces of the employees. DA increase has been announced for the employees of Coal India in Jharkhand.

Latest Videos