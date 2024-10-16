Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cyclone Alert: Severe cyclone threatens Bay of Bengal; potential landfall on October 17

    A severe cyclone is brewing in the Bay of Bengal, with a potential landfall expected on October 17. Warnings have been issued about potential widespread destruction.

    article_image1
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 16, 2024, 1:06 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 16, 2024, 1:06 PM IST

    Another cyclone is brewing in the Bay of Bengal, potentially the first of 2024. The Meteorological Department predicts a severe cyclone could impact the region.

    article_image2

    The cyclone is predicted to intensify by Wednesday and could land near Chennai around October 17. The cyclone is expected to intensify within 48 to 72 hours, currently at phase 4.

    article_image3

    A well-marked low-pressure area has formed in the south-central Bay of Bengal and is moving west-northwest, expected to reach coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu by Thursday.

    article_image4

    The IMD forecasts strong winds and light rainfall in several states within the next 2 to 3 days. Red and orange alerts have been issued in anticipation of the cyclone's landfall around October 17.

    Indian Railways announces several special trains for Diwali and Chhath Puja 2024; Check details

    Kerala: P Sarin openly voices discontent over Congress leadership's Palakkad by-poll candidate selection

    People of Wayanad deserve better than Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka: BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    'Every Indian owes you a debt': Ratan Tata's unseen letter to PV Narasimha Rao from 1996 goes viral; read here

    IAF-UWM car rally: Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmeet Singh interacts with participants at Dehradun

    Pakistani stars Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir and others condemn 'Shameful' rape of Lahore student

    Prithviraj Sukumaran net worth: Know about his salary, assets and more

    Diwali 2024: How many diyas to light for attracting wealth and success?

    Indian Railways announces several special trains for Diwali and Chhath Puja 2024; Check details

    Kerala: P Sarin openly voices discontent over Congress leadership's Palakkad by-poll candidate selection

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

