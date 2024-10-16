Cyclone Alert: Severe cyclone threatens Bay of Bengal; potential landfall on October 17

A severe cyclone is brewing in the Bay of Bengal, with a potential landfall expected on October 17. Warnings have been issued about potential widespread destruction.

Another cyclone is brewing in the Bay of Bengal, potentially the first of 2024. The Meteorological Department predicts a severe cyclone could impact the region.

The cyclone is predicted to intensify by Wednesday and could land near Chennai around October 17. The cyclone is expected to intensify within 48 to 72 hours, currently at phase 4.

A well-marked low-pressure area has formed in the south-central Bay of Bengal and is moving west-northwest, expected to reach coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu by Thursday.

The IMD forecasts strong winds and light rainfall in several states within the next 2 to 3 days. Red and orange alerts have been issued in anticipation of the cyclone's landfall around October 17.

