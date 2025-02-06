Climate Change Report for January 2025: This month is the warmest 'January' on record; Check
From the beginning of the year, the entire country, including Bengal, witnessed a change in weather. 2024 witnessed climate change, but 2025 is breaking that record right from the start
Weather Change
2024's Record
The record for the warmest year belonged to 2024. But that record didn't last long. 2025 shattered it
Scientists' Warning
Scientists had warned about 2025. Proving their predictions true, the mercury started rising from the beginning of the year
Warmest January
Reports indicate that 2025 is the warmest January in world history. Temperatures have been rising in various parts of the world since the first month of the new year
Average Temperature
The average temperature in January this year was 1.75 degrees Celsius higher than the Earth's average temperature before the Industrial Revolution (before 1850)
El Niño
Conditions in the Pacific Ocean began to change last July. The upper layer of the ocean's water was warmer than usual. Meteorologists call this condition El Niño
Impact on India
A terrible heatwave scorched almost all of India. At least three thousand people died from heat stroke
La Niña
The weather started to change from July. But this time it didn't happen as expected. Although the ocean started to cool down from July, a proper La Niña condition formed in December
Weak La Niña
Scientists speculate that although La Niña formed, it did not become very strong. This is the reason for the warmest January
What will 2025 be like?
Some meteorologists predict that the temperature in 2025 may be higher than in 2024. The California wildfires released 9 million metric tons of carbon dioxide, impacting the entire world