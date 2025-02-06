Climate Change Report for January 2025: This month is the warmest 'January' on record; Check

From the beginning of the year, the entire country, including Bengal, witnessed a change in weather. 2024 witnessed climate change, but 2025 is breaking that record right from the start

Weather Change

From the start of the year, the whole country, including Bengal, witnessed a change in weather. 2024 saw climate change, but 2025 is already surpassing that record

2024's Record

The record for the warmest year belonged to 2024. But that record didn't last long. 2025 shattered it

Scientists' Warning

Scientists had warned about 2025. Proving their predictions true, the mercury started rising from the beginning of the year

Warmest January

Reports indicate that 2025 is the warmest January in world history. Temperatures have been rising in various parts of the world since the first month of the new year

Average Temperature

The average temperature in January this year was 1.75 degrees Celsius higher than the Earth's average temperature before the Industrial Revolution (before 1850)

El Niño

Conditions in the Pacific Ocean began to change last July. The upper layer of the ocean's water was warmer than usual. Meteorologists call this condition El Niño

Impact on India

A terrible heatwave scorched almost all of India. At least three thousand people died from heat stroke

La Niña

The weather started to change from July. But this time it didn't happen as expected. Although the ocean started to cool down from July, a proper La Niña condition formed in December

Weak La Niña

Scientists speculate that although La Niña formed, it did not become very strong. This is the reason for the warmest January

What will 2025 be like?

Some meteorologists predict that the temperature in 2025 may be higher than in 2024. The California wildfires released 9 million metric tons of carbon dioxide, impacting the entire world

Latest Videos