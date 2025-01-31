Chennai, Tamil Nadu Weather LATEST update: Met office predicts rain for THESE 4 districts; Check HERE
Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms is likely in a few places in South Tamil Nadu, one or two places in North Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry and Karaikal
Heavy rain warning in Tamil Nadu?
This year's northeast monsoon has been exceptionally strong, filling lakes and raising water levels. While the monsoon has officially ended, southern districts continue to experience rainfall
Atmospheric Lower Level Circulation
A lower level atmospheric circulation prevails over South Kerala and the southwest Bay of Bengal. This could bring light to moderate rain with thunderstorms to parts of South and North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Light fog is expected in North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal in the mornings
Moderate Rainfall
Light to moderate rain is expected in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Light fog is also anticipated in North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal during mornings
Rain in Tamil Nadu
Light to moderate rain is expected in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on February 2nd. Dry weather is expected from February 3rd to 6th
Fog
Chennai and suburbs can expect partly cloudy skies with a chance of light rain. Light fog is also expected in the morning. Temperatures will range from 24°C to 31-32°C
Chennai Fog
