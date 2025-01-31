Chennai, Tamil Nadu Weather LATEST update: Met office predicts rain for THESE 4 districts; Check HERE

Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms is likely in a few places in South Tamil Nadu, one or two places in North Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry and Karaikal

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 31, 2025, 3:48 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 31, 2025, 3:48 PM IST

Heavy rain warning in Tamil Nadu?

This year's northeast monsoon has been exceptionally strong, filling lakes and raising water levels. While the monsoon has officially ended, southern districts continue to experience rainfall


article_image2

Atmospheric Lower Level Circulation

A lower level atmospheric circulation prevails over South Kerala and the southwest Bay of Bengal. This could bring light to moderate rain with thunderstorms to parts of South and North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Light fog is expected in North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal in the mornings

article_image3

Moderate Rainfall

Light to moderate rain is expected in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Light fog is also anticipated in North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal during mornings

article_image4

Rain in Tamil Nadu

Light to moderate rain is expected in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on February 2nd. Dry weather is expected from February 3rd to 6th

article_image5

Fog

Chennai and suburbs can expect partly cloudy skies with a chance of light rain. Light fog is also expected in the morning. Temperatures will range from 24°C to 31-32°C

article_image6

Chennai Fog

Partly cloudy skies with a chance of light rain are expected. Light morning fog is also anticipated. Temperatures will range from 24°C to 32°C



'Hurt dignity of high office, unacceptable': Rashtrapati Bhavan on Congress's 'President getting tired' remark

'She is a stamp, just has to read love letter': Pappu Yadav's controversial remark on President Murmu (WATCH)

Trump's threat "empty" as no serious plan for BRICS to come up with alternative currency, says Shashi Tharoor

Arvind Kejriwal unveils AAP 'Budget' Patra campaign, promises Rs 35,000 monthly savings for Delhi families

Economic Survey 2025: India's path to growth lies in adapting to global shifts

Russia accuses Ukraine of executing 22 civilians, including 8 raped women, in Kursk region

'Hurt dignity of high office, unacceptable': Rashtrapati Bhavan on Congress's 'President getting tired' remark

'She is a stamp, just has to read love letter': Pappu Yadav's controversial remark on President Murmu (WATCH)

Where to study humanities in India: 7 best universities

Trump's threat "empty" as no serious plan for BRICS to come up with alternative currency, says Shashi Tharoor

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

