Chennai, Tamil Nadu Weather LATEST update: Met office predicts rain for THESE 4 districts; Check HERE

Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms is likely in a few places in South Tamil Nadu, one or two places in North Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry and Karaikal

This year's northeast monsoon has been exceptionally strong, filling lakes and raising water levels. While the monsoon has officially ended, southern districts continue to experience rainfall

A lower level atmospheric circulation prevails over South Kerala and the southwest Bay of Bengal. This could bring light to moderate rain with thunderstorms to parts of South and North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Light fog is expected in North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal in the mornings

Light to moderate rain is expected in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Light fog is also anticipated in North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal during mornings

Light to moderate rain is expected in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on February 2nd. Dry weather is expected from February 3rd to 6th

Chennai and suburbs can expect partly cloudy skies with a chance of light rain. Light fog is also expected in the morning. Temperatures will range from 24°C to 31-32°C

