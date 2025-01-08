Chennai, Tamil Nadu Weather LATEST update: Met office predicts RAIN, FOG for THESE places; Check

Light to moderate rain is likely in coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry today and tomorrow. Dry weather will prevail over interior Tamil Nadu. Light fog in Chennai in the morning

Chennai Meteorological Department

A cyclonic circulation lies over the equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal off the south Kerala coast. Another cyclonic circulation lies over the southeast Arabian Sea off the Kerala coast

Tamil Nadu Weather Update

Due to this, light to moderate rain may occur at one or two places in coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal today and tomorrow. Dry weather is likely to prevail over interior Tamil Nadu. Generally, light fog will be observed in the morning. Frost is likely at one or two places in the hilly areas of the Nilgiris district at night

Tamil Nadu Rain

Similarly, on the 9th, light to moderate rain may occur at one or two places in coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Dry weather is likely to prevail over interior Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Rain News

Chennai Fog

What is the status of Chennai? Tomorrow the sky will be partly cloudy. Generally light fog in the morning. The maximum temperature will be around 30°C and the minimum temperature will be around 22-23°C

Fisherman

Warning for fishermen On the 9th, gale winds with speeds of 35 to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph are likely over the northern parts of the South Bay of Bengal. On the 10th, gale winds with speeds of 35 to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph are likely over the northern parts of the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal. Therefore, fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas on the above-mentioned days

