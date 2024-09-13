Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Centre to credit PF interest amount for employees this festive season, likely before September 16: Report

    The central government is set to credit 8.25% interest to Provident Fund (PF) accounts before September 16. Over 7 crore employees will benefit, receiving amounts based on their account balance. PF balance can be checked via the UMANG app, EPFO portal, or SMS services.

    article_image1
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 13, 2024, 3:53 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 13, 2024, 3:53 PM IST

    With the festive season approaching, the central government plans to give a major gift to Provident Fund (PF) employees by crediting interest.

    article_image2

    Sources suggest PF interest will be credited to central government employees' accounts by September 16, with an interest rate of 8.25%.

    article_image3

    For instance, if an employee has Rs 4 lakh in their PF account, they can expect Rs 33,000 in interest this year.

    article_image4

    Similarly, an employee with Rs 2 lakh in their PF account will receive Rs 16,500 in interest, helping combat inflation and price hikes.

    article_image5

    More than 7 crore PF account holders are expected to benefit from this interest payment. An official announcement is expected soon.

    article_image6

    Employment Provident Fund is mandatory for salaried employees in companies with 20+ employees, with 12% of monthly income deposited in the account.
     

    article_image7

    Out of 12%, 3.67% goes to the Employment Fund, while 8.33% is directed to the Employment Pension Scheme. The new interest rate is 8.25%.

    article_image8

    To check your PF balance, you can use the UMANG app, EPFO portal, or SMS. Each method provides account and contribution details.

    article_image9

    Send an SMS to 7738299899 or use the UMANG app to view your PF balance, ensuring easy access to your interest and contribution details.
     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Trouble for Rahul Gandhi? PIL in Allahabad High Court seeks CBI probe into his alleged British citizenship shk

    Trouble for Rahul Gandhi? PIL in Allahabad High Court seeks CBI probe into his alleged British citizenship

    Kejriwal's release on bail: AAP celebrates, BJP cautions 'it's not acquittal' dmn

    Kejriwal's release on bail: AAP celebrates, BJP cautions 'it's not acquittal'

    Kerala: Investigation team to gather statements from all 50 individuals in Hema Committee report dmn

    Kerala: Investigation team to gather statements from all 50 individuals in Hema Committee report

    1984 anti-sikh riots: Jagdish Tytler pleads 'not guilty', trial to begin in October gcw

    1984 Sikh riots case: Jagdish Tytler pleads 'not guilty', trial set to begin on October 3

    Cauvery water dispute: Tamil Nadu demands more water despite double-flow from Karnataka vkp

    Cauvery water dispute: Tamil Nadu demands more water despite double-flow from Karnataka

    Recent Stories

    Sara Tendulkar enjoys picnic with Pakistani influencer Sufi Malik RKK

    Sara Tendulkar enjoys picnic with Pakistani influencer Sufi Malik

    Sumalatha or Suhasini Maniratnam? Who is Chiranjeevi's favourite actress? Here's what the actor said RBA

    Sumalatha or Suhasini Maniratnam? Who is Chiranjeevi's favourite actress? Here's what the actor said

    7 national symbols every Indian should know RKK

    7 national symbols every Indian should know

    How did the word 'Hindi' come to existence? RKK

    How did the word 'Hindi' come to existence?

    Periwinkle Flower: How does it work as natural remedy for health RKK

    Periwinkle Flower: How does it work as natural remedy for health

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon