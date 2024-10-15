Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Central government employees salary hike before Diwali; check how much it will increase

    The wait is over! Great news is coming soon. Central government employees will see a Dearness Allowance (DA) increase before Diwali. Find out how much the increase will be!

    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Oct 15, 2024, 3:03 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 15, 2024, 3:09 PM IST

    According to various media reports, the DA is likely to be announced before Diwali. It is being reported that the DA of central government employees may be increased by 3%

    Sources say that a decision to increase the DA of central government employees was taken in the Union Cabinet meeting on October 9

    Although nothing has been officially announced, it is believed that good news may come for 1 crore central government and retired government employees before Diwali

    On the other hand, it is being heard that there is another Union Cabinet meeting coming up. The government may take a final decision on DA in that meeting

    After the cabinet meeting on October 3, it was believed that the DA increase would be announced. However, that did not happen. Last year, the central government increased DA in the first week of October

    However, even though that time has passed, nothing has been officially said yet. But after the new update, it is believed that the center may make a big announcement soon

    There is a possibility of a three to four percent allowance increase this time. However, according to multiple reports, a 3% DA increase is more likely. As a result, the salary of central government employees will increase significantly

    After Diwali, a substantial amount of money will come into the pockets of central employees. This DA will be effective from July 1. This means central government employees will also receive arrears. Meanwhile, according to reports, the increase in DA may increase the burden on the government by an additional Rs 13,000 crore

    The central government increases the dearness allowance for its employees twice a year. This allowance is implemented in January and July. However, there has been no official announcement about the DA increase on Wednesday

    Last time, the DA was increased by 4%. Last year, the Center announced the DA before Diwali. This year, the Center announced the DA increase for the last time in March. At that time, the DA was increased by 4 percent. In January, the dearness allowance increased from 46 percent to 50 percent

