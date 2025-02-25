Big weather change ahead: IMD predicts rain in north India, temperature to drop

Big change in the weather in India! There is a possibility of rain in several states, what does the weather office say?

Ajay Joseph
Published: Feb 25, 2025, 9:37 AM IST

Snowfall is occurring in the mountainous states. Tourists are enjoying snowfall in several districts of Himachal, Uttarakhand, and Jammu & Kashmir in February as well.

The weather is set to change again in several states of North India. Due to western disturbances, there is a possibility of rain in Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Punjab.

The western disturbance has become active again. The impact of the western disturbance will start to be felt in several states of North India from Tuesday. A rain alert has also been issued from Wednesday to Friday.

According to the weather department, the weather in Delhi will be clear on Monday. The day will be sunny. The minimum temperature may be around 12 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature may reach up to 27 degrees Celsius.

There is a possibility of rain today as well. On Tuesday and Wednesday (February 25-26), many districts of Delhi-NCR, Western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab will be covered with light clouds.

According to the weather department, there is a possibility of rain on Thursday and Friday (February 27-28). These districts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab will receive rain.

According to the weather forecast, light rain is possible in Meerut, Ghaziabad, Baghpat, Hapur, and Muzaffarnagar in western Uttar Pradesh.

There is a possibility of rain in areas like Hisar, Rohtak, and Karnal in Haryana between February 26 and 28. There is a possibility of drizzle with gusty winds in areas adjacent to Punjab. The weather will gradually clear up after February 28.

Rain Alert in Madhya Pradesh: There is a possibility of light rain in cities like Bhopal, Gwalior, and Indore in Madhya Pradesh between February 6 and 28. There may also be drizzle in Jabalpur and Ujjain on February 26.

Possibility of rain and hailstorm with strong winds. Meanwhile, a warning of heavy rainfall with strong winds has been issued in several states of Northeast India.

The weather department has said that Meghalaya, Tripura, and Arunachal Pradesh will experience rain with strong winds and thunderstorms. There is a possibility of lightning and hailstorm in some places.

