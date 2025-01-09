BIG UPDATE on Lakshmir Bhandar Scheme: Check out latest details and benefits for women

The Lakshmi Bhandar Scheme, aimed at empowering women in West Bengal, offers financial assistance. Check out the latest updates and benefits of the scheme for eligible women.

article_image1
Currently, crores of women in the state receive this benefit

Meanwhile, a BJP MP has written a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee requesting an increase in the allocation for this scheme.

article_image2

BJP MP from Purulia, Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato, has urged the Chief Minister to increase the Lakshmi Bhandar amount from 1,000 to 2,000 rupees.

article_image3

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched the Lakshmi Bhandar project ahead of the 2021 assembly elections. This initiative is primarily designed to promote the socio-economic development of women in the state.

article_image4

Initially, under this project, women in the state were provided with 500 rupees per month. Later, the amount was increased to 1000 rupees per month.

article_image5

On the other hand, it was decided to provide 1200 rupees to women from the Scheduled Castes. Now, there is a demand to increase this amount further.
 

article_image6

The 'Ladki-Bahin Yojana' has been launched in Maharashtra, inspired by the 'Lakshmi Bhandar' scheme. Under this initiative, 1500 rupees are credited to women's accounts every month.

article_image7

However, over time, several changes have been made to the rules. Those who now avail of the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme must adhere to these updated guidelines.

article_image8

For instance, the scheme does not apply to employed women. Additionally, those availing of this benefit must have a bank account in their own name, and their KYC must be updated. Only after meeting these requirements will the Lakshmi Bhandar amount be credited.

article_image9

Amidst all these developments, the demand to increase the financial assistance under this project has emerged. Only time will tell how this issue unfolds.

 

