Big relief for Tripura govt employees: 5% DA hike announced, Rs 500 crore set aside
The Tripura government has announced a 5% Dearness Allowance (DA) increase for its employees, costing the state treasury Rs 500 crore. A state minister stated that this decision was made prioritizing the welfare of government employees.
DA Increase
The central government recently increased Dearness Allowance (DA) and DR by 3%. The state government has increased DA by a higher percentage than the center.
DA Hike
The state government has increased DA by 5%, standing by its employees. DR has also been increased. This increase has been effective since November 1.
DA Announcement
Tripura's Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Sushanta Chowdhury, said that despite facing multiple financial challenges, the state government has decided to increase the allowance for government employees.
Reason for DA Hike
Tripura's minister further stated, 'Our government is prioritizing the welfare of its employees. We have decided to increase DA and DR by 5% for our employees and pensioners.'
Additional Expenditure
This DA increase will cost the state treasury an additional Rs 500 crore, benefiting 1.6 lakh government employees and 82,000 pensioners.
Dearness Allowance Increase
With this DA increase, the total dearness allowance for state government employees will increase to 30%.
DA Difference with Center
The DA increase by the Tripura government leaves a difference of approximately 23% with the central government's DA.
Difference Reduced
Previously, the difference in DA between Tripura government employees and central government employees was approximately 25%. This difference has now been reduced by 2%.
7th Pay Commission in Tripura
The 7th Pay Commission was implemented in Tripura in 2018, the year the BJP came to power. Since then, DA has been increased multiple times.