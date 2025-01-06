Big relief for TEACHERS: West Bengal government increases retirement age to 65; all you need to know

Nabanna, the West Bengal state secretariat, recently addressed rumors about increasing the retirement age of teachers. It was speculated that the retirement age might be raised from 60 to 65. Learn about the official clarification.

West Bengal government may increase the retirement age of teachers. It was reported that the retirement age could be increased from 60 to 65. Find out what's going to happen.

A notification was also issued to this effect. But is the career really increasing by 5 years? Now the state education minister Bratya Basu opened his mouth.

This news of increasing the retirement age of government teachers came out due to a notification circulated on social media on Saturday.

It was claimed there that the retirement of primary and higher secondary school teachers in the state is being increased from 60 to 65 years.

Such a notification did not take long to go viral. After that, a heated discussion started. A notification was issued on social media. The increase in age is informed there. However, Bratya Basu said that this news is fake.

He said today, 'The news that has been circulating since last night that the state government has decided to increase the retirement age of teachers. That is completely wrong and misleading. I request that such news should not be spread on social media.

So even though there was confusion for some time, everything has become clear now after the education minister's comment.

Incidentally, teachers and other staff of government schools in the state are still waiting for the announcement of increase in dearness allowance or DA.

Where the Center is giving 53% DA under the Seventh Pay Commission, the state employees are getting 14% DA under the Sixth Pay Commission.

