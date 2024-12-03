Big news on Lakshmir Bhandar: Is the fund expanding quickly this December?

Lakshmi Bhandar, the popular scheme for women in West Bengal, has been in the news for several months regarding a potential allowance increase. Big news has arrived at the beginning of December with a significant update.

Lakshmi Bhandar is one of the state's most successful projects. This project, Mamata Banerjee's dream, provides monthly financial assistance to women across Bengal.

Currently, under this project, women from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes receive 1200 rupees per month, and women from the general category receive 1000 rupees.

The allowance is credited to the women's accounts at the beginning of each month. November has ended, and December has begun.

Like every month, the Lakshmi Bhandar money will reach the beneficiaries this month as well. The money will be deposited into everyone's accounts within the first week of the month or between the 2nd and 10th.

At the start of the project in 2021, women in the state received a monthly allowance of five hundred rupees. The amount has gradually increased since then.

Last week, the Chief Minister announced in a press conference at Nabanna that five lakh more women will be added to Lakshmi Bhandar.

The allowance will be deposited into the bank accounts of the new Lakshmi Bhandar beneficiaries by December 10.

The Chief Minister said that many new applications for Lakshmi Bhandar have been received directly through the Chief Minister and Duare Sarkar. All of them have been included in this project.

The number of new beneficiaries is 507,000. Recently, State Minister Shashi Panja stated that as of June 30, 2024, 21,588,775 women in Bengal have benefited from Lakshmi Bhandar, costing the state government 13,523.88 crore rupees.

Lakshmi Bhandar is one of the most popular public welfare projects launched by the state government.

The state government increased the funding for this project this year. There is speculation that the amount may increase again before the 2026 assembly elections in the state.

It is believed that the amount could be increased to 2000 rupees under Lakshmi Bhandar at that time.

Although there has been no official announcement from the government yet, speculation has already begun.

