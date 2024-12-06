BIG news on DA hike! Central government employees to get huge raise in December

DA Hike News: Central government employees are set to receive a substantial pay increase. A significant sum is expected to be credited to their accounts in December. This is excellent news for central government employees.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 6, 2024, 10:05 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 6, 2024, 10:05 AM IST

Big news for central government employees at the end of the year! Modi government employees are getting a lot of money. The central government has given a gift to the central government employees before Diwali, meaning a 3 percent increase in DA-DR.

article_image2

After that, the DA increased from 50 per cent to 53 per cent. This means that the DA of central government employees has become 53 per cent.

article_image3

According to the rules, if the DA is more than 50 per cent, other main allowances are going to change. Due to the increase in DA, various social expenses have increased.

article_image4

Due to the increase in DA, some essential allowances increased by 4 percent in January 2024 as a result of the 53 percent increase. At that time, the DA was increased to 50 percent, and at the same time, other 13 percent allowances increased by 25 percent.

article_image5

Recently, the clothing allowance and nursing allowance have been increased by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. After the increase in DA, other allowances have been increased by the ministry.

