BIG news on DA hike! Central government employees to get huge raise in December

DA Hike News: Central government employees are set to receive a substantial pay increase. A significant sum is expected to be credited to their accounts in December. This is excellent news for central government employees.

Big news for central government employees at the end of the year! Modi government employees are getting a lot of money. The central government has given a gift to the central government employees before Diwali, meaning a 3 percent increase in DA-DR.

After that, the DA increased from 50 per cent to 53 per cent. This means that the DA of central government employees has become 53 per cent.

According to the rules, if the DA is more than 50 per cent, other main allowances are going to change. Due to the increase in DA, various social expenses have increased.

Due to the increase in DA, some essential allowances increased by 4 percent in January 2024 as a result of the 53 percent increase. At that time, the DA was increased to 50 percent, and at the same time, other 13 percent allowances increased by 25 percent.

Recently, the clothing allowance and nursing allowance have been increased by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. After the increase in DA, other allowances have been increased by the ministry.

Latest Videos