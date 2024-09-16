Arvind Kejriwal to resign as Delhi CM: Who are possible contenders who can replace him?

Following Arvind Kejriwal's announcement to resign as Delhi's Chief Minister, several prominent AAP members have emerged as potential successors. Atishi, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Sunita Kejriwal, and Saurabh Bharadwaj are among the frontrunners, each possessing unique strengths and experience.

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, declared on Sunday that he would resign from office after two days and that he would only take office again if he received a "certificate of honesty" from the populace. Speaking to AAP leaders and supporters, Arvind Kejriwal also declared that Manish Sisodia, a former deputy chief minister and party colleague who is also a defendant in the liquor policy case, will not be taking over as head of the party. According to Kejriwal, Sisodia and he will take back their respective positions "only after people say we are honest". After Arvind Kejriwal's surprise announcement, here are some of the likely contenders for the Chief Minister's post in Delhi.

1. Atishi After Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case, Atishi emerged as the most prominent member of the AAP, owing to her proactive approach to policy reforms and her advocacy on social concerns. Since Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, she has been important in the operation of the Delhi government, holding the most authority among Cabinet members with 14 ministries under her control. She oversees many important ministries, including Public Relations, Water, Power, PWD, Education, Finance, and Planning. Atishi has also held the position of chair of the Delhi Assembly's standing committee on education. She is among the front-runners for the position of chief minister due to her powerful oratory abilities.

2. Gopal Rai Gopal Rai, 49, is a seasoned politician with a history in student activism who is well-known for his grassroots work and vast experience inside the AAP. He has been a significant figure in Delhi's political scene for a long time. He holds the position of Cabinet Minister for the Departments of General Administration, Development, and Forests and Wildlife. He was once semi-paralyzed after being shot in the arm during a campaign. Gopal Rai is renowned for having a close relationship with the working-class populations of Delhi. A wide range of people were impacted by his work on environmental concerns and his experience in workplace rights. His practical expertise in addressing critical issues facing the city, such as worker welfare and pollution management, positions him as a contender for the position of Chief Minister.

3. Kailash Gahlot Due to his role as Transport Minister, Kailash Gahlot has become a well-known figure in Delhi's political scene. The Delhi administration undertook significant improvements to the city's transport system during his tenure, including the introduction of electric buses, the growth of bus services, and initiatives to improve road safety. The 50-year-old AAP leader, who serves as a Cabinet minister, has proven to have good administrative skills. His capacity to oversee complicated projects and deal with bureaucratic obstacles would be helpful for efficient government. Being one of the seniormost leaders in the party, Kailash Gahlot could be offered the chance to become the Chief Minister.

4. Sunita Kejriwal Like her husband, Sunita Kejriwal was an Indian Revenue Services (IRS) officer before spending more than 20 years working for the Income Tax Department. She was a well-known figure in the Delhi, Gujarat, and Haryana Lok Sabha campaigns for the AAP. In the same chair that her husband used to sit in and do his video talks, she would frequently make an appearance at news conferences and read messages from Arvind Kejriwal to the audience. She also took part in the Opposition INDIA bloc's rallies in Ranchi and Delhi, where she regularly criticised the BJP for going after her husband. As a former bureaucrat, Sunita Kejriwal possesses a wealth of experience in managing bureaucratic procedures and comprehending intricate public systems, which will come in handy when addressing the diverse issues facing Delhi.

5. Saurabh Bharadwaj Another person who is regarded as Kejriwal's close aide is Saurabh Bharadwaj. In addition, he oversees other portfolios, including those from the departments of industries, urban development, and health. In Kejriwal and Sisodia's absence, Bharadwaj and Atishi emerged as the public face of the Delhi administration.

