Arunachal Pradesh to get its third airport on November 19; PM Modi to inaugurate

With the inauguration of the Donyi Polo Airport, the total airport count in the North-East region increased to 16.

A glimpse of the new Donyi Polo Airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on November 19 inaugurate the first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh. The Donyi Polo Airport in Hollangi, Itanagar, will be the third operational airport for Arunachal Pradesh. Also Read: Modi Govt seeks views on revised Digital Personal Data Protection bill

A glimpse of the new Donyi Polo Airport

The foundation stone for this airport was laid by Prime Minister Modi himself in February 2019. Work on the airport has been completed within a short period, despite the challenges posed by the Coronavirus pandemic.

A glimpse of the new Donyi Polo Airport

With the inauguration of the Donyi Polo Airport, the total airport count in the North-East region increased to 16. From 1947 to 2014, only nine airports were built in the Northeast. In a short span of eight years, the Modi government has built seven airports in the Northeast.

A glimpse of the new Donyi Polo Airport