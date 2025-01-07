8th Pay Commission update: Salary to triple, basic pay set at Rs 35,000

Central government employees may receive big news. The 8th Pay Commission could be announced. If implemented, the salaries of central government employees will triple!

The central government is considering the formation of the Eighth Pay Commission to revise the basic pay, allowances, pensions, and other government benefits of central government employees and pensioners.

The minimum wage was set at around 18 thousand rupees. Based on the Seventh Pay Commission's calculations, the basic pay of the employees should be 34,560 rupees this time.

But the workers' organizations are demanding more than 50 thousand rupees. In other words, there has been a demand for a salary increase of more than three times.

It remains to be seen whether the government accepts this demand. Along with the salary, dearness allowance, house rent allowance, travel allowance, etc. are going to increase.

As a result, a large sum of money will be deposited into the accounts of central government employees. Now the minimum salary or basic pay of government employees is Rs 17,990.

Central government employees are getting bonus and salary with additional DA this year. Meanwhile, crores of government employees have won the lottery due to this step of the government.

According to the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission, this fitment factor is currently 2.57 times. However, in the 8th Pay Commission, it can be increased to 2.86 times.

The truth is that no decision has been taken yet regarding the 8th Pay Commission. Discussions are ongoing between representatives of the government and the employees.

