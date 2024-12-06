8th Pay Commission: Minimum basic salary to rise to Rs 34,500 – Details inside

Central government employees and pensioners eagerly await the 8th Pay Commission's recommendations, anticipating a basic salary increase to potentially Rs 34,500, providing relief amidst inflation.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 6, 2024, 7:32 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 6, 2024, 7:32 PM IST

Great news for central government employees. Their basic salary could jump to around Rs 35,000! Basic salary to be around Rs 34,500! When will employees receive it?

article_image2

Over a crore central government employees and pensioners eagerly await the 8th Pay Commission recommendations.

article_image3

The 8th Pay Commission will bring significant relief amidst rising inflation, offering comfort to central employees and pensioners.

article_image4

Employees' basic salary is expected to increase to at least Rs 34,500. Employees believe a salary increase is crucial to offset the rising cost of living due to inflation.

article_image5

The 7th Pay Commission was implemented in January 2016 and will conclude in 2026. The government is expected to announce the 8th Pay Commission soon, potentially raising the minimum basic salary from Rs 18,000 to Rs 34,500.

article_image6

Central employee organizations suggest the 8th Pay Commission may be formed in 2025, aiming for implementation by January 2026. However, this is not officially confirmed.

