5 pro tips to book tatkal tickets faster on IRCTC

Do you frequently travel by train? Tatkal is the only option when you need tickets instantly. However, small mistakes during Tatkal booking can lead to unconfirmed tickets and the stress of waiting lists. Follow these 5 tips to book Tatkal tickets quickly and avoid such issues.

Always use the IRCTC mobile app for Tatkal bookings. It offers helpful features for faster booking, but many are unaware of them. This can cause delays and unconfirmed tickets. To avoid this, stick to the official IRCTC app.

Tip 1. After logging into the IRCTC app, click 'More' at the bottom of the home page. Enable Biometric Authentication. This bypasses CAPTCHA and OTP entry during login, saving crucial time during Tatkal booking.

Tip 2. On the IRCTC app home page, click 'Account.' Pre-fill passenger details like name, age, and gender in 'My Master List.' This saves time during Tatkal booking.

Tip 3. Fast internet is crucial for Tatkal. Run a Ping Test (search on Google and use meter.net). A ping above 100ms indicates a slow connection. Relocate for a better signal if needed.

Tip 4. During booking, under 'Passenger Details,' tick 'Consider for Auto Upgradation.' If booking Sleeper Class, you'll be notified of AC class availability and can upgrade. Tip 5. For travel issues, call 139. These tips ensure smoother, faster Tatkal bookings.

Latest Videos