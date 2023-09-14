Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    #StopHindiImposition: Kannadigas start Twitter campaign against 'imposition of Hindi language'

    First Published Sep 14, 2023, 1:29 PM IST

    Kannada has a rich history spanning thousands of years, and it holds a special place in the hearts of Kannadigas. We have our unique cultural heritage, and we don't seek to dominate or impose the Hindi language upon us. The central government needs to recognize this and refrain from any attempts to impose Hindi. The Kannadigas and the pro-Kannada activists have started a Twitter campaign against the imposition of the Hindi language in the Southern states. 

    Making us learn Hindi against our will is unfair. It's like an indirect attack on Kannadigas and our identity. To keep our country united, the government should stop pushing Hindi on us. Forcing Hindi on us is a big threat to our unity.

    If the government keeps doing this, it will weaken India's unity. This Hindi push makes non-Hindi speakers feel unsafe, and that's not good. For India to stay united, everyone should be treated equally.

    The government shouldn't show favouritism to Hindi in our constitution. Promoting Hindi means promoting Hindi speakers, which goes against our constitution's idea that everyone is equal. All languages should be treated the same.

    We don't dislike any language. People should choose which languages they want to learn. Don't force us to learn only Hindi; let us decide what we want to learn.
     

    Hindi, which is a mix of Hindustani, Urdu, Persian, and Sanskrit, doesn't have a history in our southern states. For us, Kannada is our rich and cherished language, and it remains our national language, not influenced by other languages.

    We can already see how forcing Hindi is affecting our banks, post offices, government offices, and highways. It's not a surprise that they are making orders to use only Hindi. Kannadigas need to realize this.

    Why should Kannadigas be forced to learn Hindi? Why aren't northern states required to learn Kannada? This shows that there's a plan to make us feel like second-class citizens.

    Hindi, which has nothing to do with our southern states, was forced into our education system. They made Kannada kids learn it and lied that Hindi is our national language. This betrayal is worse than what the British did.

    Is it fair to celebrate Hindi Day with our tax money? Have northern states ever celebrated Kannada Day? Equality should be there; if they celebrate Hindi Day in Hindi-speaking states, we should be able to celebrate Kannada Day too.

    In other countries, people learn the local language when they want to work there. But in India, it's the opposite; we are forced to learn Hindi instead of our own languages like Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, just to get jobs in our own southern states.

    The photo below is from the Jayanagar Head Post Office in Bengaluru, not in Bihar or Uttar Pradesh. About 80% of the customers here are Kannadiga senior citizens. The notice board lacks Kannada language. The reason post offices are taken over by private courier companies and banks are dominated by private moneylenders might be because these institutions have become disconnected from the languages spoken by the people.

