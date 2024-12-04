"No proposal to revise pay scale": Govt employees, pensioners disappointed with Centre's announcement

In a big blow to government employees and pensioners, Centre has announced that there are no plans to revise pay scales.

article_image1
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 4, 2024, 5:05 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 4, 2024, 5:05 PM IST

No Salary Increase for Government Employees

Dearness allowance increase has been announced for central government employees in the festive month of December.

article_image2

After a 3% increase, they now receive a 53% dearness allowance. A major update on the 8th Pay Commission is expected soon.

article_image3

There have been recent discussions about when the new pay commission will be formed. However, no official announcement has been made by the government.

article_image4

On Tuesday, the government clarified its position, stating that it is not currently considering any plans to form the 8th Pay Commission.

article_image5

The formation of a new pay commission would benefit central government employees and could increase the salaries significantly.

article_image6

It is expected that the basic salary and dearness allowance would increase significantly. However, the central government has now clarified that no such plan is currently under consideration.

 

