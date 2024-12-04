"No proposal to revise pay scale": Govt employees, pensioners disappointed with Centre's announcement

In a big blow to government employees and pensioners, Centre has announced that there are no plans to revise pay scales.

No Salary Increase for Government Employees

Dearness allowance increase has been announced for central government employees in the festive month of December.

After a 3% increase, they now receive a 53% dearness allowance. A major update on the 8th Pay Commission is expected soon.

There have been recent discussions about when the new pay commission will be formed. However, no official announcement has been made by the government.

On Tuesday, the government clarified its position, stating that it is not currently considering any plans to form the 8th Pay Commission.

The formation of a new pay commission would benefit central government employees and could increase the salaries significantly.

It is expected that the basic salary and dearness allowance would increase significantly. However, the central government has now clarified that no such plan is currently under consideration.

Latest Videos