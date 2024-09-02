Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SIG716 rifles: Know their specialties, where soldiers can fire enemies up to 600m away!

    India has once again placed an order with the United States for SIG 716 assault rifles for its soldiers. The American company that manufactures the rifles, Sig Sauer, has received an order for 73,000 rifles. This high-tech weapon boasts impressive firepower, posing a significant threat to enemy nations and infiltrators.

    article_image1
    First Published Sep 2, 2024, 2:39 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 2, 2024, 3:37 PM IST

    Indian Army to get additional 73,000 SIG716 assault rifles

    Indian soldiers are soon to receive SIG716 assault rifles. These high-tech weapons will be arriving from the United States soon. 73,000 rifles will be delivered this time.

    article_image2

    Rapid Firepower

    The SIG716 assault rifle is remarkable in itself. It can fire 685 rounds per minute without stopping.

    article_image3

    Impressive firepower of this high-tech weapon

    The SIG716 rifles can target enemies up to 600 meters away. It also has the facility to mount adjustable and rear optics.

    article_image4

    Can target spies in the air

    With this high-tech weapon, soldiers can target and damage spy drones and aircraft flying in the air.

    article_image5

    Army to have 1,45,400 SIG716 rifles

    India already possesses SIG716 assault rifles. With the arrival of additional weapons from US, its total number will reach 1,45,400.

