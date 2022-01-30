  • Facebook
    Want skin like Kim Kardashian's sister Kourtney? She drinks this Indian product every morning; read on

    First Published Jan 30, 2022, 2:56 PM IST
    Kourtney Kardashian said ghee has vitamins and antioxidants and can promote weight loss, keep the gut healthy, and strengthen the immune system; read more

    Kim Kardashian's elder sister Kourtney Kardashian has once revealed her health routine, which makes her skin and body healthy. Kourtney Kardashian, who is 42-years-old has one of the perfect bodies after giving birth to three kids, Mason Dash Disick, Penelope Scotland Disick and Reign Aston Disick has revealed that ghee, which is an Indian product. 
     

    Ghee has antioxidants and vitamins that promote weight loss, keep the gut healthy, and strengthen the immune system. The mother of three revealed on her paid website and app that she makes sure to down a teaspoon of ghee every morning, playing up the health benefits of the vitamin-packed significance. 
     

    Kourtney Kardashian wrote, 'A teaspoon a day does a body good,' giving details on her ghee routine, where she buys it, and what, precisely, it's thought to do. She also talked about ghee, an ancient Indian product used in cooking. 
     

    Kourtney explained it is a 'clarified butter that originated in ancient India and is commonly utilised in South Asian cooking.' It has a nutty flavour and can be made by steaming 'local, grass-fed organic, unsalted butter' until the liquid disappears. 
     

    Kourtney also said that Kris Jenner's mom has been making ghee in her kitchen for years. She learned that from her ex-husband Robert Kardashian's mother and has been cooking with it since Kourtney was a little.
     

    "Ghee is the first thing I put in my body every morning," Kardashian, 42-years-old, said. "I take one big teaspoon of ghee every day in the early morning and melt it on the stove, drink it out of a cute small white cup. After I take it, I don't eat anything for 20 mins, and then I drink a glass just before eating" Also Read: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker have begun preparing for their wedding?

    Kardashian is seriously on the ghee train. "In my kitchen, I only cook with ghee and coconut oil and try to integrate it into my meals as much as possible," she says. Also Read: Kourtney Kardashian buys fiancé Travis Barker gift worth $205,000; THIS is what she gifted

    According to Kardashian, ghee is a very beneficial fat, like coconut oil, which represents that the fatty acids are immersed straight into the liver and burnt as energy." Also Read: Kardashian-Jenner kids get expensive gifts from Kris Jenner; Kim Kardashian shares glimpse; check this out

