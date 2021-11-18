  • Facebook
    Kourtney Kardashian buys fiancé Travis Barker gift worth $205,000; THIS is what she gifted

    First Published Nov 18, 2021, 12:48 PM IST
    Kourtney Kardashian has got a pricey surprise gift for her fiancé, Travis Barker, on his birthday. The little kid inside Travis Barker is jumping with joy, for his ladylove got him his ‘dream’ gift.

    Kourtney Kardashian buys fiance Travis Barker gift worth $250,000 THIS is what she gifted drb

    Travis Barker is on cloud nine ever since the love of his life, Kourtney Kardashian, has gifted him his dream gift. The Blink 182 drummer, Travis Barker, recently turned 46, and to make his birthday special, Kourtney Kardashian had to do something special for him.

    Kourtney Kardashian buys fiance Travis Barker gift worth $250,000 THIS is what she gifted drb

    Kourtney Kardashian has gifted him his ‘dream car’, a vintage car that is priced at a whopping $205,000. Thanking his ‘dream girl’ for his ‘dream car’, Travis Barker shared a series of pictures on his social media.

    ALSO READ: Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick reacts for the first time since her engagement, here is what he said

    Kourtney Kardashian buys fiance Travis Barker gift worth $250,000 THIS is what she gifted drb

    Although Travis Barker has not mentioned the year or the model of his car, the expensive toy appears to be a vintage Buick GNX. The vintage car is said to be priced around $205,000.

    Kourtney Kardashian buys fiance Travis Barker gift worth $250,000 THIS is what she gifted drb

    While many may be flipping at the price of this vintage toy, car enthusiasts seem to be justifying the price tag, given that the ‘80s supercar’ beats many luxury sports cars.

    Kourtney Kardashian buys fiance Travis Barker gift worth $250,000 THIS is what she gifted drb

    The images shared by Travis Barker are from Hotel Bel-Air, wherein he and Kourtney Kardashian are seen wearing matching black and white outfits.

    ALSO READ: Kourtney Kardashian engaged to Travis Barker, couple begin romantic adventure together

    Kourtney Kardashian buys fiance Travis Barker gift worth $250,000 THIS is what she gifted drb

    With most pictures being black and white, the birthday boy took over the driving wheel while Kourtney Kardashian sat night to him.

    Kourtney Kardashian buys fiance Travis Barker gift worth $250,000 THIS is what she gifted drb

    The couple celebrated Travis Barker’s 46th birthday over the weekend in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico where they rang in the celebrations with their children. Travis Barker’s children, Alabama Barker and Landon Barker also shared several images from their family holiday in Mexico on their social media accounts. In the most recent pictures posted by Kourtney Kardashian, the entrepreneur is seen sitting on horseback as she enjoys her ride with her soon-to-be stepchildren at a beach during the sunset. Kourtney Kardashian wore a printed off-shoulder top and black bottoms. For the footwear, she opted for dark cowboy boots. On the other hand, Travis Barker has seen a black coloured sleeveless t-shirt.

