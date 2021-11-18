Kourtney Kardashian buys fiancé Travis Barker gift worth $205,000; THIS is what she gifted

Kourtney Kardashian has got a pricey surprise gift for her fiancé, Travis Barker, on his birthday. The little kid inside Travis Barker is jumping with joy, for his ladylove got him his ‘dream’ gift.

Travis Barker is on cloud nine ever since the love of his life, Kourtney Kardashian, has gifted him his dream gift. The Blink 182 drummer, Travis Barker, recently turned 46, and to make his birthday special, Kourtney Kardashian had to do something special for him.

Kourtney Kardashian has gifted him his ‘dream car’, a vintage car that is priced at a whopping $205,000. Thanking his ‘dream girl’ for his ‘dream car’, Travis Barker shared a series of pictures on his social media. ALSO READ: Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick reacts for the first time since her engagement, here is what he said

Although Travis Barker has not mentioned the year or the model of his car, the expensive toy appears to be a vintage Buick GNX. The vintage car is said to be priced around $205,000.

While many may be flipping at the price of this vintage toy, car enthusiasts seem to be justifying the price tag, given that the ‘80s supercar’ beats many luxury sports cars.

The images shared by Travis Barker are from Hotel Bel-Air, wherein he and Kourtney Kardashian are seen wearing matching black and white outfits. ALSO READ: Kourtney Kardashian engaged to Travis Barker, couple begin romantic adventure together

With most pictures being black and white, the birthday boy took over the driving wheel while Kourtney Kardashian sat night to him.