Risks of using soap on your intimate area: Best hygiene practices to follow

Learn why using soap on your intimate area can be harmful and discover the best hygiene practices for maintaining vaginal health.

article_image1
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 29, 2024, 7:11 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 29, 2024, 7:11 PM IST

How To wash private parts : When thinking about cleansing the body, soap often comes to mind. Many people habitually use the same soap on their intimate areas while bathing, believing it removes dirt from crevices. However, excessive use of bath soaps can cause skin problems. Since your intimate areas have delicate skin, avoid frequent soap usage there.

article_image2

Private part hygiene tips : Some women experience increased vaginal discharge due to health issues or body heat. They frequently use soap to avoid odor and dirt buildup, cleaning their genitals multiple times a day with fragrant soaps. However, frequent soap use can lead to vaginal dryness.

 

article_image3

Vaginal hygiene tips : Dryness!

Genitals naturally have an oil layer that maintains moisture. Frequent soap use removes this layer, potentially causing dryness, itching, and sores.

 

article_image4

Our intimate areas have beneficial bacteria. Frequent soap use can eliminate them, increasing infection risk.

pH Imbalance: Frequent soap use alters pH levels, potentially causing itching, burning, and sores.

article_image5

Should soap be avoided completely?

Occasional soap use during bathing is acceptable, but avoid frequent use due to potential allergies.

Salt Water

Cleanse with lukewarm saltwater to remove dirt and prevent/treat infections. This can be done 2-3 times daily.

