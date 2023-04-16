Here are 5 habits that you should get rid of for a healthy, fit liver

With International Liver Day around the corner, on April 19, we are here to provide 5 easy tips for maintaining your liver's health, fitness, and longevity. Check them out!

Unprotected Sex: Viral infection Hepatitis B raises the possibility of liver damage, liver failure, and even death. It is the main contributor to liver cancer and the cause of most cancer-related fatalities globally. Sexual activity, giving birth, and direct blood contact are all ways the hepatitis B virus (HBV) can be transmitted—hints for maintaining a long-lasting, healthy, and healthy liver. Safe sex is one technique to avoid contracting hepatitis B.

Not spending time outdoors: There are several advantages to getting adequate sunlight and fresh air. One benefit is that it guards against severe liver damage. The synthesis of vitamin D is triggered by exposure to enough sunshine. According to studies, hepatic illness is exacerbated by vitamin D deficiency. Further research is still required to determine if the association between vitamin D and liver illness is one of causality or correlation.

Hogging on junk food: Hogging on junk food: Trans fats, which are bad for the liver, are frequently found in fast food, processed meals, and prepared foods. It may increase blood sugar levels and lead to fat deposits around the liver, ultimately resulting in cirrhosis or the loss of liver cells. Eating out frequently can be highly harmful to your liver. Fast food consumption has been linked to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, a potentially fatal condition in which fat accumulates in the liver, according to a study.

Stressing way too much: High cortisol levels strongly correlate with stress and can seriously injure the liver. Together with that, it causes non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Additionally, stress can result in unhealthy coping mechanisms, including regular drinking, smoking, and eating poorly, all impairing liver function. Some medical professionals believe there may be a connection between rising levels of psychological anguish and the number of deaths brought on by various liver disorders.

