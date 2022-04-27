Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi Pad 5 to launch today: Expected price, features, how to watch event

    The Xiaomi 12 Pro will be priced similarly to or slightly higher than the Realme GT2 Pro and the Motorola Edge 30 Pro, all of which are powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The smartphone is believed to be significantly less expensive than the OnePlus 10 Pro, which retails in India for Rs 66,999.

    New Delhi, First Published Apr 27, 2022, 12:50 PM IST

    Xiaomi is scheduled to debut a slew of new items in India today. The Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi Pad 5, and Xiaomi Smart TV 5A are all slated to be unveiled by the smartphone manufacturer. The Xiaomi 12 Pro is the company's latest flagship handset, and it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU.

    When and How to watch

    At 12 p.m., the Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi TV 5A, and Xiaomi Pad 5 will be introduced. The event may be viewed on the company's YouTube account. Here is a link to the live launch event.

     

    Features

    The Xiaomi 12 Pro has a huge 6.73-inch screen with WQHD+ resolution. This phone has an E5 AMOLED display with 1,500 units of peak brightness and a dynamic refresh rate of 120Hz. It also boasts a 240Hz touch sampling rate and a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for scratch and damage resistance.

    The phone is believed to include a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultrawide sensor, and a 50MP telephoto sensor, as well as a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies and video chats.
    Other anticipated features include a 4,600mAh battery, 120W fast charging (wired) capability, and 50W fast charging (wireless). The phone will also include stereo speakers, NFC, and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

    Also Read | Xiaomi Pad 5 to launch on April 27, first tablet in India in 7 years; Know price, features & more

    The Xiaomi Pad 5 was already released in the worldwide market in 2021, giving us a sneak peek at the characteristics to come. Assuming Xiaomi does not make any changes to the tablet for India, the specs would remain the same here.
    This contains an 11-inch 16002560 IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, HDR10 compatibility, and Dolby Vision. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 CPU and Adreno 640 GPU are also likely to power the tablet. This is accompanied by 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

    Also Read | Nokia G21, with 3 day battery life, launched in India; Know price and specifications

    Expected Price

    The Xiaomi 12 Pro was introduced in China at a starting price of CNY 4,699, which roughly equates to Rs 56,300. The Xiaomi 12 Pro basic model costs $999 in the United States (approximately Rs 76,300).

    Last Updated Apr 27, 2022, 12:54 PM IST
