Why should you restart your phone weekly? Why is it important?

Did you know? Regularly restarting your mobile is essential for its health. Learn how often to restart and the benefits of doing so.

We often restart computers and laptops to fix technical errors or after software installations/updates. Mobiles also need restarts, but many overlook this. They use their phones continuously, restarting only when it hangs or gets stuck.

What are the disadvantages of not restarting?

Slow performance due to full RAM and background apps. Faster battery drain. Operating system hangs and freezes. Updates may not install correctly. There may be network and call issues.

Not restarting regularly can halt updates, preventing software and OS updates from being implemented correctly. Necessary settings or data updates might also be affected. Call drops and poor network connectivity can also occur.