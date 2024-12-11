Why should you restart your phone weekly? Why is it important?

Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 11, 2024, 4:41 PM IST

We often restart computers and laptops to fix technical errors or after software installations/updates. Mobiles also need restarts, but many overlook this. They use their phones continuously, restarting only when it hangs or gets stuck.

article_image2

What are the disadvantages of not restarting?

Slow performance due to full RAM and background apps. Faster battery drain. Operating system hangs and freezes. Updates may not install correctly. There may be network and call issues.

Not restarting regularly can halt updates, preventing software and OS updates from being implemented correctly. Necessary settings or data updates might also be affected. Call drops and poor network connectivity can also occur.

article_image3

What are the benefits of restarting?

Regular restarts clear memory, improve speed and battery life, enhance system stability, and fix minor software bugs. Network connectivity improves, and updates install correctly. It also reduces phone overheating.

article_image4

When to restart?

Restart your mobile at least once a week. It's also recommended after software updates or if your phone is slow or overheating.

