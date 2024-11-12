WhatsApp’s Secret Code for locked chats: What it is and how to use it?

Boost your WhatsApp privacy with the new Secret Chat Code! Learn how to hide locked conversations and access them with a unique code. Protect your private chats from prying eyes. Discover how to set up and use this essential feature.

To keep conversations private and safe from prying eyes, WhatsApp introduced the Chat Lock function to the app. In order to increase privacy, the Meta-owned instant messaging service also included a Secret Code that users may use to access the Chat Lock folder by just searching for it within the program. Now, if you utilize the Chat Lock function, you are aware that all of your locked talks are hidden in a special Locked Chat folder at the top of all of your chats, which may make it obvious that you have some closed chats on WhatsApp. The Secret Code functionality is useful in this situation. We will go over how to use a secret code for closed conversations in detail in this how-to tutorial.

How does Secret Code work? WhatsApp Secret Code enables users to create a unique password for their closed conversations. Additionally, this enables users to conceal closed chats from the app's top and give them a unique name. As a result, people may find it a bit challenging to locate the restricted conversations. Users must look up the code in the app to access the Secret Code once it has been allocated to closed chats. There is no other method to access the closed conversations if the code is entered incorrectly.

How to set a WhatsApp secret code? Start by locking a few WhatsApp conversations. Go to the conversation you wish to lock, press the three dots in the upper right corner, and select the "Lock Chat" option. Take these actions once certain conversations have been locked: 1. Launch WhatsApp, then navigate to the Locked Chats folder.

2. Now choose Chat lock settings by tapping the three dots in the upper right corner.

3. Choose the option for "secret code."

4. Enter your preferred code now, or the one you can remember.

5. Reenter the code after tapping Next.

6. To set the code, tap Done.

That’s it! The Secret code is now set up for your locked chats. Now, you can go ahead and hide your locked chats. For this, head to the WhatsApp Chat lock settings page, tap the toggle next to the Hide locked chats option.

