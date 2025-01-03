Vivo X200 to iQOO 13: Check out 5 amazing alternatives of iPhone SE 4 you can buy now

The iPhone SE 4 is generating buzz, but other smartphones offer comparable or better features. Explore five alternatives like the OnePlus 13R, iQOO 13, Realme GT 7 Pro, Vivo X200, and Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, boasting superior processors, cameras, and displays.

The Apple iPhone SE 4 has become one of the biggest highlights for 2025 since its launching after three years. Despite being a high-mid priced smartphone model, the device has also drawn a lot of interest because of rumors of updates. Better performance, features, and specs are available in a number of different models within the same price range, though. Therefore, be aware of these 5 options that might provide consumers superior performance and features if you don't want to wait for the iPhone SE 4. Also Read | Apple's iPhone SE 4 to launch in 2025! Here's what you can expect

1. OnePlus 13R On January 7, 2025, this new R series smartphone will be released in India. Given its lower price and superior functionality, the OnePlus 13R is a direct rival to the iPhone SE 4. According to reports, the smartphone will have premier performance thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. In addition, it will have three cameras rather than the iPhone SE 4's single back camera. Also Read | Realme 14x vs Vivo Y29: Which budget smartphone is better?

2. iQOO 13 This year, the flagship smartphone of the new generation with the Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU was introduced. Because of its strong gaming and multitasking capabilities, the iQOO 13 has been gaining popularity. Better camera performance is another feature of the iQOO 13, which may surpass the iPhone SE 4. Its 144Hz display is one of its primary characteristics; in contrast, the iPhone SE 4 will have a 60Hz display. Also Read | Xiaomi 15 Ultra with Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, 50MP camera to launch in February 2025?

Realme GT 7 Pro

3. Realme GT 7 Pro The new Realme GT 7 Pro is another performance-focused smartphone that is worth purchasing before the iPhone SE 4 is released. The latest Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU powers this powerful smartphone. With AI-powered high-resolution gaming and 120FPS gameplay, it not only provides an improved multitasking experience but also elevates gaming to a new level. Its triple camera arrangement produces stunning photos that customers may find appealing. Also Read | Lava Yuva 2 with notification light, 50MP camera, 5000mAh battery launched | Check specs, price

4. Vivo X200 Finally, the new Vivo X200 is a camera-focused smartphone that you can get right now rather than waiting for the iPhone SE 4. The smartphone's ZEISS-engineered optics provide outstanding photographic capabilities. The Mediatek Dimensity 9400 processor, which powers the Vivo X200, provides flagship performance and a fluid gaming experience.

5. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE The newest Samsung Fan Edition smartphone is the next item on our list. An inexpensive substitute for the top Galaxy S24 model is the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE. Samsung's own Exynos 2400e CPU, which provides powerful performance, powers the smartphone. It also has a triple camera arrangement, a refresh rate of 120 Hz, multitasking capabilities, and more. Also Read | OnePlus 13R to launch on January 7: LEAKED images reveal design and specifications

Latest Videos