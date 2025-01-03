Vivo X200 to iQOO 13: Check out 5 amazing alternatives of iPhone SE 4 you can buy now

The iPhone SE 4 is generating buzz, but other smartphones offer comparable or better features. Explore five alternatives like the OnePlus 13R, iQOO 13, Realme GT 7 Pro, Vivo X200, and Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, boasting superior processors, cameras, and displays.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 3, 2025, 5:10 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 3, 2025, 5:10 PM IST

The Apple iPhone SE 4 has become one of the biggest highlights for 2025 since its launching after three years. Despite being a high-mid priced smartphone model, the device has also drawn a lot of interest because of rumors of updates. Better performance, features, and specs are available in a number of different models within the same price range, though. Therefore, be aware of these 5 options that might provide consumers superior performance and features if you don't want to wait for the iPhone SE 4.

Also Read | Apple's iPhone SE 4 to launch in 2025! Here's what you can expect

article_image2

1. OnePlus 13R

On January 7, 2025, this new R series smartphone will be released in India. Given its lower price and superior functionality, the OnePlus 13R is a direct rival to the iPhone SE 4. According to reports, the smartphone will have premier performance thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. In addition, it will have three cameras rather than the iPhone SE 4's single back camera.

Also Read | Realme 14x vs Vivo Y29: Which budget smartphone is better?

article_image3

2. iQOO 13

This year, the flagship smartphone of the new generation with the Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU was introduced. Because of its strong gaming and multitasking capabilities, the iQOO 13 has been gaining popularity. Better camera performance is another feature of the iQOO 13, which may surpass the iPhone SE 4. Its 144Hz display is one of its primary characteristics; in contrast, the iPhone SE 4 will have a 60Hz display.

Also Read | Xiaomi 15 Ultra with Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, 50MP camera to launch in February 2025?

article_image4

Realme GT 7 Pro

3. Realme GT 7 Pro

The new Realme GT 7 Pro is another performance-focused smartphone that is worth purchasing before the iPhone SE 4 is released. The latest Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU powers this powerful smartphone. With AI-powered high-resolution gaming and 120FPS gameplay, it not only provides an improved multitasking experience but also elevates gaming to a new level. Its triple camera arrangement produces stunning photos that customers may find appealing.

Also Read | Lava Yuva 2 with notification light, 50MP camera, 5000mAh battery launched | Check specs, price

article_image5

4. Vivo X200

Finally, the new Vivo X200 is a camera-focused smartphone that you can get right now rather than waiting for the iPhone SE 4. The smartphone's ZEISS-engineered optics provide outstanding photographic capabilities. The Mediatek Dimensity 9400 processor, which powers the Vivo X200, provides flagship performance and a fluid gaming experience.

article_image6

5. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

The newest Samsung Fan Edition smartphone is the next item on our list. An inexpensive substitute for the top Galaxy S24 model is the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE. Samsung's own Exynos 2400e CPU, which provides powerful performance, powers the smartphone. It also has a triple camera arrangement, a refresh rate of 120 Hz, multitasking capabilities, and more.

Also Read | OnePlus 13R to launch on January 7: LEAKED images reveal design and specifications

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

OnePlus 13 to launch on January 7 leak hints at Magsafe like features check details gcw

OnePlus 13 to launch on January 7: LEAK hints at MagSafe like features | Check details

Apple iPhone SE 4 to launch in 2025! Here's what you can expect gcw

Apple's iPhone SE 4 to launch in 2025! Here's what you can expect

OnePlus 13R to launch on January 7: LEAKED images reveal design and specifications gcw

OnePlus 13R to launch on January 7: LEAKED images reveal design and specifications

Apple discontinues iPhone SE iPhone 14 iPhone 14 Plus in many countries is india on the list gcw

Apple discontinues iPhone SE, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus in MANY countries | Is India on the list?

OnePlus Open 2 may come with upgraded design and Snapdragon 8 Elite SOC here is what we know gcw

OnePlus Open 2 may come with upgraded design and Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC | Here’s what we know

Recent Stories

Mohammad Shami VS Sania Mirza: Who's richer? Check their new worth NTI

Mohammad Shami VS Sania Mirza: Who's richer? Check their net worth

PHOTOS: Krystle Dsouza steals the spotlight with her viral beach photos, outshining Bollywood divas NTI

PHOTOS: Krystle Dsouza steals the spotlight with her viral beach photos, outshining Bollywood divas

Dramatic crash in Kazakhstan as over 95 cars involved in massive pile up amid storm, poor visibility (WATCH) dmn

Dramatic crash in Kazakhstan as over 95 cars involved in massive pile up amid storm, poor visibility (WATCH)

How many fixed deposit accounts can you open? Check details and tax implications gcw

How many fixed deposit accounts can you open? Check details and tax implications

Mela Authority adopts transparent system to provide facilities for Mahakumbh 2025

Mela Authority adopts transparent system to provide facilities for Mahakumbh 2025

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon