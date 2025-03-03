Vivo V50 to Vivo X200: Best Vivo smartphones of 2025 - Top picks from budget to flagship segments

Discover the best Vivo smartphones of 2025 across various price ranges, featuring models like the Vivo T3x, T3 Ultra, V50, X200, and Y28e. This guide highlights their key features, including camera capabilities, performance, and design.

One of the few companies that regularly produces fashionable smartphones with outstanding cameras at all price points is Vivo. Vivo's phones typically stand out because to their distinctive designs, whether you're searching for a high-end phone that provides excellent performance for the money or a low-cost gadget. The UI of Funtouch OS may not be as appealing to some users, despite its smoothness and wide degree of customization. Here are some of the top Vivo phones available in 2025 across all price ranges, though, assuming that isn't a deal breaker.

1. Vivo T3x The phone, which boasts a 6.72-inch 120Hz LCD screen with FullHD+ that can reach 1,000 pixel brightness, is equipped with the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 CPU. The Vivo T3x, like its less expensive cousin, has Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14 and is IP64 dust and water certified. Additionally, it features a dual camera arrangement with a 2MP depth shooter and a 50MP main sensor. The 6,000mAh battery that powers all of this is capable of 44W rapid charging. The Vivo T3x is a decent option if you want a phone that is affordable and don't mind the LCD screen. It costs Rs 11,684 on Amazon.com. Also Read | Samsung launches Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A26 | Check features, price and colours

2. Vivo T3 Ultra Searching for a multipurpose, well-designed smartphone that costs less than Rs 30,000? One of the greatest phones in the mid-range market is without a doubt the Vivo T3 Ultra. The Vivo T3 Ultra, which was released in September of last year, has a 6.78-inch, 120Hz AMOLED screen and a Dimensity 9200+ processor. Like the majority of contemporary Vivo phones, it comes with a massive 5,500mAh battery that charges at 80W and runs Funtouch OS 14, which is based on Android 14. Evidently influenced by the company's V series, the phone's back has an elliptical camera island with a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP ultrawide lens that captures sharp images in both daylight and dark conditions. Additionally, you get Vivo's renowned Aura Light, which is often available on the company's high-end mid-range phones. Flipkart is now selling the Vivo T3 Ultra with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage for Rs 29,999, but we advise investing an additional Rs 1,000 to purchase the 256GB model. Also Read | Nothing Phone 3a to Poco M7: Top 5 upcoming smartphones in March 2025

Vivo V50

3. Vivo V50 The Vivo V50, the newest model in the company's V series, was released last month. With its excellent camera and gorgeous appearance, the Vivo V50 is also IP68 and IP69 certified, so you can take it on dusty treks and submerge it in water without worrying. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and features a 6.77-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen that becomes extremely brilliant on sunny days. A 50MP primary camera and an additional 50MP ultrawide shooter are housed in an oval island on the back of the phone that resembles the Vivo T3 Ultra. A 6,000mAh battery that charges at 90W powers all of this. This is an obvious choice if you want a phone that looks good, has good cameras, and you don't mind FunTouchOS or the absence of a telephoto shooter. Amazon sells the Vivo V50 for Rs 36,999, although the official website offers it for as little as Rs 34,999. Also Read |Moto G85 to Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: Top 5 Motorola smartphones of February 2025

4. Vivo X200 Searching for a Vivo flagship phone? One of the greatest phones available is the X200. This phone, which was released in October of last year, boasts an amazing triple camera configuration that produces high-quality images in every lighting condition. As anticipated from a flagship gadget, it has a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen with superior brightness and viewing angles, and it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor. Along with a 5,800mAh Silicon Carbon battery that enables 90W rapid charging, you also get IP68 and IP69 ratings. It has a large circular camera island with a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide snapper, just like the majority of contemporary flagships. The Vivo X200 shines in every way thanks to its premium processor, large battery, and Zeiss-tuned camera. The Vivo X200 is a premium phone that delivers excellent value for money without sacrificing design or photography quality. The starting price is Rs 59,990. Also Read | Poco M7 5G coming in March 2025: Check out launch poster, expected features and price

5. Vivo Y28e The Vivo Y28e is a low-cost phone that is notable for its fashionable appearance. It boasts a 6.56-inch 90Hz LCD screen, which isn't the greatest in its class, but it's bright enough to read and browse social media in direct sunlight thanks to the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, which supports 5G. Additionally, the Vivo Y28e has IP64 dust and water resistance, which is uncommon in the low-cost market. The phone, which comes with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, runs Funtouch OS 14, which is based on Android 14. A 50MP main camera and a 2MP sensor are housed in a rectangular island with rounded corners on the back of the phone. Additionally, a 5,000mAh battery that charges at 15W and a fingerprint sensor located on the side are included. The 64GB storage basic model of the phone is presently available for Rs 9,999, but if you have a little more money to spend, we suggest getting the 128GB model, which costs Rs 10,999.

