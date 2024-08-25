Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Top 5 affordable smartwatches under Rs 25,000 in India

    We've put up a list of the top 5 smartwatches that are reasonably priced, outstanding in terms of performance, design, and features to make your search easier. We guarantee that there is a wristwatch to suit your needs, whether you're a fitness enthusiast wishing to track your exercises or a tech-savvy person searching for the newest advancements.

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 25, 2024, 6:56 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 25, 2024, 6:56 PM IST

    With its ability to measure fitness, give alerts, and keep us connected while on the road, smartwatches have developed into indispensable devices that function flawlessly into our everyday lives. It might be difficult to locate the ideal smartwatch around Rs 25,000 with so many alternatives available. These gadgets satisfy a variety of requirements and tastes by fusing elegance and utility.

    We've put up a list of the top 5 smartwatches that are reasonably priced, outstanding in terms of performance, design, and features to make your search easier. We guarantee that there is a wristwatch to suit your needs, whether you're a fitness enthusiast wishing to track your exercises or a tech-savvy person searching for the newest advancements.

    article_image2

    1. Amazfit Active Edge 46mm Smartwatch

    With more than 90 sports modes, sophisticated health monitoring, and up to 50 meters of water resistance, the Amazfit GTR 2 Smart Watch is a feature-rich wristwatch. Fitness aficionados will find it to be a flexible option due to its classic style, extended battery life, and built-in GPS.

    article_image3

    2. Amazfit GTR 2 (New Version) 46mm Smart Watch 

    The Amazfit GTR New Version Thunder Grey Smartwatch is a fashionable and elegant timepiece featuring an AMOLED display with excellent resolution, a long battery life, and more than 100 sports modes. Accurate heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and up to 50-meter water resistance are all included.

    article_image4

    3. Amazfit Active 42mm Smartwatch - 1.75" AMOLED Display

    A vivid AMOLED display, more than 70 sports modes, integrated Alexa, and round-the-clock heart rate monitoring are all highlights of the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Smart Watch. It's a fantastic option for daily use because of its small size and lightweight construction.

    article_image5

    4. imoo Watch Phone Z6, 4G Kids Smart Watch with Dual Camera

    The ZEBLAZE Z6 Smartwatch has an attractive design, IP67 water protection, and real-time health monitoring. Its long-lasting battery, several sports modes, and sleep monitoring make it a dependable workout partner.

    article_image6

    5. IMOO Kids Watch Phone Z7 [4G Cellular + GPS + Health], 4G Kids Smartwatch

    With voice calling, heart rate monitoring, and historical location tracking, the IMOO Cellular Smartwatch is made for children. It provides parents with piece of mind and gives kids a safe and dependable platform for communication.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple iPad 10th gen is available for under Rs 30,000; Check deal details and specs of gadget gcw

    Apple iPad 10th gen is available for under Rs 30,000; Check deal details and specs of gadget

    Are your earphones hurting your hearing? 5 RISKS you need to know gcw

    Are your earphones hurting your hearing? 5 RISKS you need to know

    Best smartphones you can buy under Rs 25,000 in August 2024 gcw

    Best smartphones you can buy under Rs 25,000 in August 2024

    Apple iPhone 16 series camera details leaked ahead of anticipated September launch gcw

    Apple iPhone 16 series camera details leaked ahead of anticipated September launch

    Moto G45 vs Realme C63 vs Vivo T3 Lite: Which 5G phone under Rs 10,000 is better? gcw

    Moto G45 vs Realme C63 vs Vivo T3 Lite: Which 5G phone under Rs 10,000 is better?

    Recent Stories

    Apple iPad 10th gen is available for under Rs 30,000; Check deal details and specs of gadget gcw

    Apple iPad 10th gen is available for under Rs 30,000; Check deal details and specs of gadget

    Telangana CM Revanth Reddy cites Bhagavad Gita to back demolition of N-Convention Centre co-owned by Nagarjuna dmn

    Telangana CM Revanth Reddy cites Bhagavad Gita to back demolition of N-Convention Centre co-owned by Nagarjuna

    Luis Suarez scores fastest goal in Inter Miami's history (WATCH)

    Luis Suarez scores fastest goal in Inter Miami's history (WATCH)

    Madhya Pradesh SHOCKER! Tired of wife's expensive lifestyle, husband arranges hit-and-run killing gcw

    Madhya Pradesh SHOCKER! Tired of wife's expensive lifestyle, husband arranges hit-and-run killing

    After Siddique, actress Revathy Sampath accuses Riyaz Khan of sexual misconduct over call dmn

    After Siddique, actress Revathy Sampath accuses Riyaz Khan of sexual misconduct over call

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon