    Struggling with iPhone battery life? Former Apple employee shares 7 top tricks to save your phone's power

    First Published Dec 20, 2023, 3:26 PM IST

    Tyler Morgan, a former employee of Apple, provided helpful recommendations for iPhone owners who use their phones often throughout the day, including how to save battery life. Morgan suggests maintaining the battery level at 80%, turning off background activity for apps, and disabling location services for inactive apps.
     

    article_image1

    Users of iPhones have long lamented the device's short battery life. Nonetheless, a former employee of Apple has provided some intriguing pointers and strategies to extend the iPhone's battery life. According to The New York Post, Tyler Morgan offered helpful advice for optimising iPhone usage and battery life to people who use their phones a lot during the day. 

    article_image2

    1. Charging Method: Morgan suggested against leaving the iPhone plugged in the night or charging it to 100%. Rather, he suggested keeping the battery level at around 80%. As to his statement, the battery may undergo chemical ageing if it is continuously charged to full capacity.

    2. Control Background Activity: He recommended disabling app background activity. Go to Settings > General > Background App Refresh to accomplish this. To save battery life, users may decide whether to enable applications to update only when they are accessed or just over Wi-Fi.

    article_image3

    3. Location Services: Morgan advised turning off location services for any unopened apps. Users may choose which applications are allowed to access location services at particular times by adjusting this under Settings > Privacy and Security > Location Services.

    4. Disabling Superfluous Features: If the "Hey, Siri" function isn't being used frequently, he suggested people to disable it. You may adjust Siri and Search settings to achieve this. He also recommended lowering motion in the Accessibility settings in order to conserve battery life.

    article_image4

    5. Managing Updates and Settings: Morgan suggested disconnecting Bluetooth, reducing screen brightness, and turning off automatic updates. Although the user experience may be affected, these changes can greatly extend the life of the battery.

    6. Efficient iPhone Usage: Morgan showed how to use the iPhone efficiently in addition to practicing battery conservation. Holding down the shutter button on the camera app allows you to swiftly transition to video mode, as he explained. In addition, users may capture videos by pushing and swiping up or down to zoom in.

    article_image5

    7. One-Handed Texting: He emphasised the one-handed keyboard option to make it easier to type with one hand. Users may choose a truncated keyboard that shrinks to the left or right side of the screen by holding down the globe symbol on the keyboard. This makes it simpler to access keys when typing with one hand.

    With these suggestions, users should be able to get the most out of their iPhones' battery life and make better use of them overall. These findings were especially helpful when customers' worries about privacy and battery consumption were raised by iOS 17 releases.

