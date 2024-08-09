Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samsung to Apple: Top 5 best tablet picks for students during Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2024

    Whether you want a portable companion for a student, something trustworthy that will allow a professional to multitask, or a simple screen to stream movies on and enjoy some stunning visuals, finding the right tablet is key.

    First Published Aug 9, 2024, 12:52 PM IST

    In today's digital age, tablets are among the crucial gadgets that serve as both productivity and enjoyment tools. Choosing the perfect tablet is essential, whether you're looking for a reliable multitasking device for a professional, a portable companion for a student, or a basic screen for streaming movies and taking in some amazing images.

    Here are a few of the most well-liked tablets available on Amazon for the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale of 2024: the elegant Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+, the potent Redmi Pad Pro 5G, the adaptable HONOR Pad 9, the high-end Xiaomi Pad 6, and the recognisable Apple iPad 10th Gen. 

     

    1. Honor Pad 9

    Performance and price are balanced with the HONOUR Pad 9. Productivity is increased by the Bluetooth keyboard that comes with it. Take use of a roomy, sharp display for comfortable viewing. Take sharp pictures and record videos with the two cameras set up. Take advantage of a long-lasting battery life for continuous usage.

    (Price: Rs 20,999)

    2. Redmi Pad Pro

    The Redmi Pad Pro 5G has a strong CPU for fluid performance, a high-resolution display, and strong 5G connection. Make amazing pictures and movies with the sophisticated camera system. Enjoy a powerful sound experience thanks to the quad speaker configuration. Savour a long battery life for continuous entertainment.

    (Price: Rs 26,999)

    3. Apple iPad (10th Gen)

    An easy interface with the Apple ecosystem is provided by the Apple iPad 10th generation. Savour a large True Tone-enabled Retina display. Enjoy smooth and quick performance thanks to the powerful A-series chip. Make amazing pictures and movies with the sophisticated camera system. Use the App Store to get a huge selection of games and applications.

    (Price: Rs 30,900)

    4. Xiaomi Pad 6

    The Xiaomi Pad 6 offers a high-end tablet experience thanks to its gorgeous display, strong performance, and superb audio quality. Make amazing pictures and movies with the sophisticated camera system. Experience your favourite entertainment in its entirety thanks to the display's wide colour range. Savour a long battery life for continuous entertainment.

    (Price: Rs 24,999)

    5. Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+

    The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ has an amazing 11-inch display and a stylish metal casing. Equipped with a Snapdragon 695 5G CPU, it provides seamless multitasking and entertainment performance. Your favourite programs and media may be easily handled with 8GB RAM and extendable storage. Utilise the twin camera arrangement to capture special moments and experience Dolby Atmos for immersive audio.

    (Price: Rs 18,999)

