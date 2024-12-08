Redmi Note 14 5G series to launch on December 9: Check out features, expected price and more

The Redmi Note 14 series by Xiaomi India is set to be launched on December 9, featuring the Redmi Note 14 5G with a 50-MP camera and a 6.67-inch AMOLED display. Pricing is speculated to start at Rs 21,999, with availability confirmed on Amazon.

Xiaomi India is all geared up to unveil its much-anticipated Redmi Note 14 series on 9 December. The lineup, which includes the Redmi Note 14 5G, Redmi Note 14 Pro, and Redmi Note 14 Pro+, promises to deliver cutting-edge features and has already generated significant buzz. Let's take a look at the highlights of the Redmi Note 14 5G. This phone features a 50MP Sony LYT 600 main camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 16MP selfie camera. It boasts a 6.67-inch HD+ AMOLED display and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra Seo chipset for smooth performance.

Equipped with AI support features, this phone is designed to be dust and water resistant. It runs on Android 15 and packs a 5,110mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. The phone will be available in two variants: 6GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage.



What is the expected price? The official pricing for the Redmi Note 14 5G is yet to be announced. However, reports suggest that the 128GB storage model will be priced at Rs 22,999, while the 256GB model will be priced at Rs 24,999. The Redmi Note 14 5G is expected to go on sale on Amazon starting the 9th of this month.

