    Redmi Note 12 to Motorola Edge 40: Top 5 super fast charging smartphones

    Top 5 Super fast charging smartphones: Technology is rapidly evolving to meet the needs of modern life. Smartphones that fully charge the battery in minutes are now available. Let's see the top 5 such mobiles in this collection.

    First Published Aug 26, 2024, 7:15 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 26, 2024, 7:15 PM IST

    In today's fast-paced world, waiting for your smartphone to charge can feel like an eternity. Thankfully, advancements in charging technology have made it possible to power up your device in record time. If you're someone who values speed and efficiency, you'll want to know about the top 5 super fast charging smartphones available today.

    These devices not only offer blazing-fast charging speeds but also ensure that you're never left stranded with a low battery. Whether you're always on the go or simply impatient, these smartphones will keep you powered up and ready for anything.

    1. Realme GT5 Pro

    Launched in September 2023, the Realme GT5 is the fastest charging mobile phone. It is available in two charging variants. One is Realme GT5 150W, the other is Realme GT5 240W. The 240W model charges from 1 to 20% in just 80 seconds. It takes less than 10 minutes to charge 100%.

    2. Redmi Note 12

    The Redmi Note 12 Explorer has a 210W ultra-fast charging capability. This helps to fully charge the 4,300 mAh battery in 9 minutes.

    3. OnePlus 10T

    The OnePlus 10T is another fast charging smartphone. It has 150W fast charging capability. This helps to fully charge the 4,800 mAh battery in 18 minutes.

    Xiaomi 14 Pro

    4. Xiaomi 14 Pro

    Xiaomi 14 Pro is one of the mobile phones that offers 120W fast charge feature. This helps to charge the battery to 100% in an average of 22 to 27 minutes.

    Motorola Edge 40

    5. Motorola Edge 40

    The Motorola Edge 40 Pro smartphone has a 125W fast charging capability. It fully charges the battery in just 23 minutes. It charges to 50% in about 6 minutes.

