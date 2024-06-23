Realme GT 6 with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, AI features launched in India; Check specs, price & more

Adding one more to its GT 6 series, Chinese smartphone maker, Realme, launched Realme GT 6 in India. Along with phone, it also launched Buds Air6 Pro with 50dB of active noise cancellation with upto 40 hours of playback..

Realme has added a new GT series smartphone in the Indian market. The company's first generative AI (GenAI) function is available on the new GT 6. While the new GT 6 and GT 6T have similar designs, the emphasis on hardware is different. The Snapdragon 8 Gen CPU and fast-charging battery of the Realme GT series smartphone.

Realme GT 6 specifications The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, together with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, powers the Realme GT 6. It offers consumers an amazing viewing experience with its 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,264x2,780 pixels) 8T LTPO AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+ compatibility, and Dolby Vision.

Realme GT 6 display and battery The display has a 360Hz touch sampling rate and a brightness rating of up to 6,000 nits. With its 5,500mAh battery and 120W rapid charging capability, the phone can be completely charged in 28 minutes and charged from 0% to 50% in just 10 minutes. The newest Realme UI 5, which is based on Android 14, powers the Realme GT 6.

Realme GT 6 camera details The Realme GT 6 also has a 10,014mm square 3D tempered dual VC system that enhances the cooling abilities of the phone. Regarding photography, the Realme GT 6 has three cameras: a 50MP Sony LYT-808 sensor with an f/1.69 aperture and OIS capability is one of the cameras. In addition, it contains an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide-angle camera and a 50MP Samsung JN5 telephoto sensor. Realme GT 6 competition In the market, Realme is putting the GT 6 up against the Poco F6 and the brand-new Xiaomi 14 Civi.

Realme GT 6 price The all-new Realme GT 6 is available in three versions where the 8GB + 256GB model is available for Rs 40,999, while the 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants are priced at Rs 42,999 and Rs 44,999, respectively.

