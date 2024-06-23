Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Realme GT 6 with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, AI features launched in India; Check specs, price & more

    Adding one more to its GT 6 series, Chinese smartphone maker, Realme, launched Realme GT 6 in India. Along with phone, it also launched Buds Air6 Pro with 50dB of active noise cancellation with upto 40 hours of playback..

    article_image1
    First Published Jun 23, 2024, 4:19 PM IST

    Realme has added a new GT series smartphone in the Indian market. The company's first generative AI (GenAI) function is available on the new GT 6. While the new GT 6 and GT 6T have similar designs, the emphasis on hardware is different. The Snapdragon 8 Gen CPU and fast-charging battery of the Realme GT series smartphone.

    article_image2

    Realme GT 6 specifications

    The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, together with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, powers the Realme GT 6. It offers consumers an amazing viewing experience with its 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,264x2,780 pixels) 8T LTPO AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+ compatibility, and Dolby Vision.

     

    article_image3

    Realme GT 6 display and battery

    The display has a 360Hz touch sampling rate and a brightness rating of up to 6,000 nits. With its 5,500mAh battery and 120W rapid charging capability, the phone can be completely charged in 28 minutes and charged from 0% to 50% in just 10 minutes. The newest Realme UI 5, which is based on Android 14, powers the Realme GT 6.

    article_image4

    Realme GT 6 camera details

    The Realme GT 6 also has a 10,014mm square 3D tempered dual VC system that enhances the cooling abilities of the phone. Regarding photography, the Realme GT 6 has three cameras: a 50MP Sony LYT-808 sensor with an f/1.69 aperture and OIS capability is one of the cameras. In addition, it contains an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide-angle camera and a 50MP Samsung JN5 telephoto sensor.

    Realme GT 6 competition

    In the market, Realme is putting the GT 6 up against the Poco F6 and the brand-new Xiaomi 14 Civi.

    article_image5

    Realme GT 6 price

    The all-new Realme GT 6 is available in three versions where the 8GB + 256GB model is available for Rs 40,999, while the 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants are priced at Rs 42,999 and Rs 44,999, respectively.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Redmi 13 5G to launch in India on July 9, Amazon reveals design and key specs; Check details gcw

    Redmi 13 5G to launch in India on July 9, Amazon REVEALS design and key specs; Check details

    Realme GT 6 to launch globally today: When, where to watch event LIVE? Check expected price and specs gcw

    Realme GT 6 to launch globally today: When, where to watch event LIVE? Check expected price and specs

    Buying a refrigerator? 10 must-know tips before buying it in 2024 gcw eai

    Buying a refrigerator? 10 must-know tips before buying it in 2024

    Apple Vision Pro headset to be introduced in 9 countries; Is India in the list? gcw

    Apple Vision Pro headset to be introduced in 9 countries; Is India in the list?

    Apple WWDC 2024: How to download iOS 18, install new software update? Check eligible iPhones gcw

    Apple WWDC 2024: How to download iOS 18, install new software update? Check eligible iPhones

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: CPM's O R Kelu becomes first tribal minister as he takes oath in Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet anr

    Kerala: CPM's O R Kelu becomes first tribal minister as he takes oath in Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet

    Is Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu mirroring YSRCP's missteps? AJR

    Is Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu mirroring YSRCP's missteps?

    5 reasons why sedans are a better choice than SUVs gcw

    5 reasons why sedans are a better choice than SUVs

    Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal wedding: Star couple to marry under Special Marriage Act RBA

    Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal wedding: Star couple to marry under Special Marriage Act

    BSP chief Mayawati appoints nephew Akash Anand as party national coordinator; check details AJR

    BSP chief Mayawati reappoints nephew Akash Anand as party national coordinator; check details

    Recent Videos

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon