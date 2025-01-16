Realme 14 Pro, Realme 14 Pro+ with colour-changing technology launched | Check features, price and more

Explore the innovative Realme 14 Pro series with color-changing technology, powerful processors, and advanced camera features. Launching in India on January 23rd. Discover more!

Realme, a smartphone manufacturer, made headlines with its color-changing, cold-sensitive technology when it debuted its most recent 14 Pro series in India. The line, which was presented on Thursday, offers four striking color options: Bikaner Purple and Jaipur Pink, which are only available in India, and Pearl White and Suede Grey for international markets. The two India-specific versions honor the architectural splendor of these famous places, while the Pearl White version is particularly noteworthy since it uses thermochromic fusion fiber technology, which turns blue in cold weather.

The Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 CPU and 6.74-inch AMOLED display are two of the numerous things that the less expensive realme 14 Pro has in common with its more expensive cousin. However, it only has a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, 256GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM. It also has a 6,000mAh battery and a 32MP front camera, albeit cable charging takes a little longer at 67W. This version costs Rs 24,999. Android 15 will be pre-installed on both devices.

The top-tier model, the realme 14 Pro+, has a 6.74-inch quad-curved AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and 1.5K resolution. The Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 CPU powers it, and it has 256GB of storage and up to 12GB of RAM. Its triple rear camera setup—a 50MP OIS primary sensor, a 50MP OIS telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide lens—will appeal to camera lovers. Additionally, it has a 32MP front-facing camera for video calls and selfies. At Rs 29,999 for the basic model (8GB+128GB), it is a powerful device with a 6000mAh battery and 80W wired charging.

Available on the Realme 14 Pro+ and Realme 14 Pro, the phone's back cover changes from Pearl White to Vibrant Blue when the temperature falls below 16°C. The shift happens more quickly at lower temperatures. According to the business, the color-changing function may also be reversed when the ambient temperature rises once more.

When will the series be available?

At noon on January 23, the realme 14 Pro series will be on sale.