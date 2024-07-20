Realme 12 Pro+ to Motorola Edge 40: Top smartphones under Rs 30,000 to buy in July 2024

We bring you the best smartphones in the under Rs 30,000 category, including the ones that deliver exceptional value for money. Whether you're a photography enthusiast, a mobile gamer, or simply looking for a reliable daily driver, our curated list has something for everyone.

It might be difficult to strike the ideal balance between functionality and price in the ever changing world of smartphones. The Rs 30,000 pricing range, which offers handsets with excellent features without breaking the budget, marks a sweet spot for many people. Several smartphone makers have stepped up to provide competitive alternatives in this area as we navigate the July smartphone market, providing strong CPUs, adaptable cameras, and long-lasting batteries.

Realme GT 6T The 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED panel of the Realme GT 6T is a big display with a curved design. Its screen has a refresh rate of 120Hz and provides a sharp resolution of 2789x1264 pixels. A crucial feature of the phone is its durability, as seen by the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 covering the front panel. Additionally, the phone has an IP65 classification, which protects it from water and dust spills. The Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor, the latest mid-range powerhouse from Qualcomm, powers the GT 6T.

Poco X6 Pro The Poco X6 Pro 5G stands out among the competitors in this price range because to its remarkable storage capacity. With its large 512GB UFS 4.0 storage, this device provides enough of room for data, media, and programmes. The phone is powered by MediaTek's powerful CPU, the Dimensity 8300 Ultra chip, which offers strong performance. The Poco X6 Pro 5G is a flexible triple camera configuration for photography aficionados. It consists of a 64MP sensor with OIS for the primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera for close-up images. The 16MP front-facing camera is great for both video calls and self-portraits, which will appeal to selfie enthusiasts.

Realme 12 Pro+ The distinctive design of the Realme 12 Pro+ 5G, which has a curved display and a beautiful fake leather back, sets it apart in this price range. With optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 64MP periscope telephoto camera with a 3X optical zoom, the smartphone is impressive. A 50MP primary camera with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide lens round out the set. The 32MP front-facing camera's excellent quality would be appreciated by selfie lovers. The Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 CPU from Qualcomm powers the Realme 12 Pro+ 5G. Although this processor performs very well, it isn't nearly as powerful as other competitors' Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 or Dimensity 8300 Ultra chips.





Motorola Edge 40 The Motorola Edge 40 is a compelling choice for individuals who appreciate a more simplified Android experience and a thin profile. It weighs only about 170 grammes, so even with its sturdy aluminium frame, it seems light. The gadget has a 6.55-inch curved P-OLED display on the front with 10-bit colour depth for detailed and colourful images. With a refresh rate of 144 Hz, which is greater than typical, this screen stands out for its incredibly smooth scrolling and animations. Peak brightness of 1200 nits and HDR10+ certification further increase visual quality, guaranteeing better contrast in supported content and outstanding visibility in a range of lighting circumstances.



OnePlus 11R Now available for less than Rs 30,000, the OnePlus 11R 5G is an extremely attractive deal that is difficult to pass up. Its specs should meet the demands of anyone searching for a fantastic gadget for less than Rs 30,000. Notably, there are more than just surface-level similarities between this gadget and its more costly sister, the OnePlus 11 5G. Qualcomm's top-tier Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU is at its heart. Right now, the 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage versions are available for less than Rs 30,000. In this market, the OnePlus 11R 5G is revolutionary since it provides near-flagship performance at a mid-range pricing.





